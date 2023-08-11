Deacon Thomas is officially one of the fastest amateur motocross racers in the country — the six-year-old came in second overall at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch over the weekend.

An acclaimed national championship held at The Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, each year, Loretta Lynn’s unites hundreds of drivers and families for days of racing and fun. This year’s event was held from July 31 to Aug. 5.

Deacon competed in the Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Dr LTD class and started his first race in 15th place on Aug. 1. He shaved eight seconds off his lap time to come in seventh at the finish line.

After hours-turned-days of rain that left the track a muddy playground off-bike, Deacon’s next race was on Aug. 4.

Despite what Jessi called “gnarly conditions,” Deacon placed third, with a top lap time of 4:09. He started in fifth and held onto third for two laps.

In his final race at Loretta Lynn’s 2023, Deacon lost nine seconds and finished fifth after starting in third.

Deacon’s seventh-, third- and fifth-place finishes earned him second place out of about 40 class members.

Deacon’s mom, Jessi, said his favorite parts of the experience were being interviewed on the podium and the Craig Morgan concert.

“He felt awesome getting second overall, especially after having a bad first moto,” she said.

Dustin, Deacon’s dad, has been a critical part of Deacon’s team since he started training with Loretta Lynn’s in mind at the beginning of the year. He’s kept Deacon’s bikes in prime condition, Jessi said, and “helped get him where he needed to be physically and mentally.”

Less than a week after competing at The Ranch, Deacon started first Floyd County Public Schools.

T and E Small Engine, Thomas Industrial Fabrication, Lake Sugartree Motorsport Park and High-Thom Powersports sponsored Deacon’s trip to Loretta Lynn’s.