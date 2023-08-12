The 25th Anniversary Gospel Singing will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Willis Fire Station (187 Fire House Rd.) in Willis.

Uldine Duncan of Willis has made the beautiful quilt to be raffled, just as she has for the Gospel Singing for the past several years. This year’s quilt features a “Star and Cross” pattern.

Bands that will be featured throughout the day include Junior Sisk and friends, the Hylton Family Reunion, The Comptons and the Lower Dam Band.

Community members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, and a cake or pie to be auctioned off.

Food will be sold, and all proceeds benefit the Willis Fire Station. There is no admission fee, though donations are welcome.

For more information, call Fire Chief Tony Weddle at (540) 789-7770 or Coordinator of Events at Indian Valley’s station Ann Boyd at (540) 239-6019.