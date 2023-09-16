A 22-year-old Roanoke man pleaded no contest in Floyd County Circuit Court Tuesday on abduction charges involving two 14-year-olds from Indian Valley.

Laying out the case for the court, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said one of the two 14-year-old girls, after having her smartphone taken away by her parents for “violating the rules,” found an older one in the house and used its wi-fi capability to text Shameek Nyrell McEntyre, who she knew by another name, to ask for marijuana.

He agreed, Branscom said, to meet her and her friend at the end of the driveway at their home.

McEntyre arrived in an SUV about an hour later (after 10 p.m.) and met with the girls, who had left the house to take their dog for a walk, Branscom said.

McEntyre told the girls he did not have the drugs with him, but would take them to a gas station to “take care of things.” Instead of stopping along Route 8 toward Christiansburg, Branscom said, McEntyre turned toward Roanoke.

Both girls were in the back, and McEntyre had one come up to the front seat, Branscom said, and he demanded oral sex from her while he was driving. She refused and they started telling him they wanted him to stop the car and let them out.

McEntyre drove into Roanoke and stopped at a Sheetz Store where he sent one girl with money into the store to buy a drink and had the other pump gas, before taking them to a park on Peters Creek Road, where he wanted sex and “other things,” Branscom said.

Instead, the girls ran from the SUV, and McEntyre threw the slushee onto one. They found an open Seven-Eleven and called their parents. Roanoke County, State Police and Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the calls.

“This was an adult abducting these two girls with the intention of sex and defiling them,” Branscom said.

In interviews with the police, McEntyre said he had met at least one of the girls before, had exchanged texts and “revealing photos,” Branscom said.

He argued that McEntyre was child sexual predator who deserved “serious prison time” for his crimes.

McEntyre did not testify but said in a statement before sentencing that he got caught up with something that was “out of his control.”

“I am not a bad man,” he said. “I am a good man.”

Judge Mike Fleenor, in remarks before sentencing, said McEntyre is an adult, the victims are children, and that was an overriding issue in the case.

The judge gave McEntyre five consecutive years on each of the two chargers for a total of 10 years in prison and six suspended.

He has been in jail since his arrest earlier this year, and that eight months will be considered part of the time. McEntyre will also face two years of supervised probation after his release.

In victim impact statements, the mother of one of the girls said her daughter was “a different person” who is afraid of the dark and of strangers.

The plea and sentencing took much of the morning session of the Court docket on Tuesday while a bench trial of Melanie Dee Drayer of Pilot consumed more than two hours of afternoon time.

Drayer, charged with obtaining money under false pretenses, exploiting a senior citizen and embezzlement pleaded not guilty on all counts.

She said she “borrowed” more than $30,000 by use of a power of attorney over a woman she was supposed to be caring for at a nursing home.

Branscom introduced piles of documents, including copies of cancelled checks made out to Drayer and signed by her under the power of attorney, along with testimony of social workers, accountants and a state police investigator.

However, no documents showing any approval from her client were presented, and Drayer did not provide any documents of a loan she said she was seeking to pay back the money.

The situation became apparent when two large checks to the nursing home bounced, and the facility filed suit to recover the funds.

Her attorney argued that the prosecution did not prove the charges, but Judge Fleenor found her guilty of all three charges.

She will be sentenced on Oct. 17.

In other cases, before the court, including some from last week:

Falesha Stephanie Kay Holdren of Christiansburg was found guilty of violating her probation on a hit and run conviction, and was sent to prison for six months with three years, six months remaining on probation.

Michael A Reed of Floyd pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was given a two-year suspended sentence and a $200 fine plus court costs.

Andrew Jack Meyers of Willis was granted deferred disposition for two years on charges of attempted malicious wounding and destruction of property.

Kimberly Michelle Hamby of Independence pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was given a six-month suspended sentence.