Floyd County High School’s football Buffaloes put its 0-2 losing streak on the line on Coach Beale Field last Friday against the Blacksburg Bruins, a team that had not won a game since 2019.

The outcome wasn’t even close as the Bruins quickly scored and never looked back in a rout that put the Buffaloes 0-3 after a 40-14 thrashing.

At one point, the Buffaloes appeared to be back in the game, scoring two touchdowns and extra points, but interceptions and missed opportunities put the game out of reach as the Bruins cruised to victory.

Taylor Deskins of the Buffaloes scored the first of the team’s two touchdowns, then added a long run to set up the second score as part of 65 total yards for the night. That score came with just two minutes and 18 seconds remaining of the second quarter, putting the score at 26-14 at halftime.

The game was also costly as the injured Buffaloes, already hobbled, saw more players go down, including one another on crutches and watching the game from the sidelines in the second half.

The Buffaloes are on the road this week, playing Grayson County High School in Independence before returning home on Sept. 22 to face James River.

In volleyball, the Lady Buffaloes lost on the road to James River last week, putting their record at 1-4 for the season.