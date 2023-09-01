The Southwest region of Virginia’s travel and tourism stakeholders gathered at the Wytheville Meeting Center for the fourth annual Celebrate Tourism Summit on Aug. 1.

Attendees included destination management organizations, hotels, attractions, chambers of commerce, elected officials, and tourism stakeholders from across the 19 counties and four independent cities that make up the Southwest Virginia region.

During the luncheon portion of the summit, the Friends of Southwest Virginia hosted the SWVA Tourism Awards.

The 38 award categories were presented to worthy recipients in tourism marketing, visitor services, special events and industry leadership.

“Our tourism partners have shared with us over the last year how much momentum they can feel in the tourism industry in Southwest Virginia,” said Friends of Southwest Virginia Executive Director Kim Davis. “We are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of each of our tourism and hospitality partners who have made this possible through their promotion and development throughout the region.”

Floyd Tourism won the category in Best Rack Card or Brochure, Marketing Budget $50,000 or Less with their “Floyd Outdoors” brochure, created through a grant with Virginia Tourism Corporation. The brochure provides visitors with a comprehensive guide to our outdoor opportunities, including hiking, biking, kayaking and disc golf.

In the category of Outstanding Festival of the Year with 2 or More Days, More than 10,000 Attendees, FloydFest took home the award.

FloydFest was nominated by Floyd Tourism for the award due to its exceptional celebration of music, art, and culture, as well as its commitment to sustainability and community engagement.

The festival offers a diverse lineup of musicians and artists, as well as a range of activities, workshops, and vendors that showcase the rich culture and heritage of the region.

For his exceptional dedication and efforts in promoting local culture and music in Floyd, Dylan Locke of The Floyd Country Store and Handmade Music School received a Shining Star award for Outstanding Tourism Leader of the Year.

The Tourism Offices of Virginia’s New River Valley were the category winner in the Best New Website for a Locality, Marketing Budget $50,000 or More.

The newly designed and relaunched website was made public in May of 2023. The destination management organizations of Virginia’s New River Valley began this project in late 2022. The project also resulted in new travel tourism branding for the entire region, including the localities within the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, and Pulaski, along with the City of Radford.

Tourism is big business in Virginia’s New River Valley, based on recent annual data from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, travelers to the region had a total economic impact of $383 million dollars, averaging nearly $77 million dollars across the region – with the food and beverage sector leading the way, followed by lodging.

Nearly 4,000 residents, with a labor income of $26 million dollars, are attributed to the local travel industry.

Learn more about Floyd Tourism, efforts and partnerships at www.visitfloydva.com.