The ultimate for any high school athlete is a state championship. But three? In a row?

The Floyd County High School golf team entered this season in the rarified air of being a three-time defending state champion. And it has gained a surprising boost for a possible fourth straight state title.

The Virginia High School League has selected Great Oaks Country Club, the Buffaloes’ home course, to host this year’s Class 2 state tournament.

“I had no inkling we’d be the host; it just came out of the blue,” said FCHS coach Dirk Davis. “I thought Lee County was going to be the host this year.”

Schools submit bids to host state, then the Virginia High School League decides who will host the tournament. Since the last two-year cycles have seen the tournament being placed in Region C, for Floyd to be selected was indeed a surprise.

“It definitely is an advantage to be the host team, but that doesn’t guarantee anything,” Davis noted. But it has been a big help in Floyd’s three year run at the top.

The streak started in 2020 when Floyd finished first when the tournament was held at the Pete Dye River Course in Fairlawn. The last two state tournaments have also been held nearby, at the Olde Mill course in Laurel Fork. The Buffaloes also won the 2001 state title when it was held at Olde Mill.

In addition to the golf team playing for state at nearby venues, there have been other nearby state championship sites where the Buffaloes had a de facto home advantage.

The girls’ basketball team won its first state championship at the Salem Civic Center and the softball team won its state title at Radford University.

There have been multiple individual state titles in track and field at Radford and Roanoke College. Floyd also was a state runner-up in football in Salem and the boys’ tennis team played in a state meet at Auburn High School in Riner.

Last year’s state title was the seventh overall for the Floyd program. That ranks fifth all time for golf championships across all VHSL groups.

Davis was expecting somewhat of a rebuild this year. His top two players from last year graduated: McKenzie Weddle and Ryne Bond are playing in college this year, and Corey Powers and Duncan Slaughter also used up their high school eligibility.

But this year’s squad has been a pleasant surprise, winning the first four matches. The Buffaloes opened the season by finishing first at the Woodford Classic in Wytheville, in a 14-team field that included the Class 1 (Galax) and Class 3 Abingdon) state champions from last year.

The Buffaloes shot a scorching 302 to outdistance the field. As a point of reference, the winning scores for Floyd at the last three state championships were 331, 326 and 313.

“We can play well, but we’ve got to keep our focus and keep trying to get better every day,” Davis said.

That’s very important for a very young squad to remember.

“We have one freshman, four sophomores and one junior,” Davis said. “None of them has a driver’s license, so they have to ride the bus to practice.”

Sophomores Peyton Mason and Isaiah Cantrell played well during the summer in the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tournament. Jonathan Whitlow and Micah Underwood usually shoot counting scores, and newcomers are Madelyn Hall and Bryson Harris.

While hosting the state tournament is a big advantage, Davis said the Buffaloes’ entire schedule will help prepare the team for the postseason. “Every other course we’re scheduled to play on is tough, there’s none of them designed to give you a low score. They players are going to have to learn how to grind.”

Davis expects Lee County to be a tough challenge. “They’ve won two tournaments and have shot a sub-300 round,” Davis said.

“We played against them at the Woodford tournament and they finished fourth, 15 strokes behind us. But they were missing one of their best players.” Davis said Marion, who finished second to Floyd in last year’s state tournament, could also be a challenger.

This year’s postseason will be a little different, as the Region will have two sub-regional tournaments, with the top three from each sub-regional advancing to the Region C tournament, which is also being held at Great Oaks. The top two in the Region tournament will advance to state.

Despite the hosting advantages, nothing is guaranteed for the Buffaloes; they still have to play well. “It certainly isn’t automatic,” Davis said. “In two of the last three seasons, the host team did not qualify for the state tournament.”

One of the early bumps in the road: Davis had eye surgery at the start of the season and it has limited his coaching time. “My assistants Terry Arbogast and Travis Cantrell have been a big help; the team hasn’t skipped a beat.

“They’ve been a pleasant surprise. They have a tremendous work ethic and have a good chemistry.

“We can’t control what the other teams do. We just need to focus and do the best we can.”