The first home game of the Floyd County High School varsity football Buffaloes began with a long run in the first quarter by the Fort Chiswell Pioneers that put up the first six points.

The Buffaloes tied the game on Sept. 1 with a score but was unable to take the lead because of mixed extra point and a second score by the Pioneers also included a successful kick for the point after.

That second score and extra point played a role later in the game after the Buffaloes’ scored and failed on a two-point conversion.

The Buffaloes had a long touchdown run called back because of a holding penalty, and the Pioneers expanded the lead to 20-12 in the fourth quarter, where the Buffaloes advanced inside the 10 but failed to cross the goal line within attempts.

Buffalo junior Joseph March carried the ball 13 times for 91 yards, and quarterback Rylan Swortzel hit an eight-yard touchdown pass to Eion McPeak and ran 21 yards for the team’s second TD. McPeak caught seven passes for 61 yards.

The loss Friday was the second of the season and leave the Buffs at 0-2.

They are set to host Blacksburg Friday on Coach Beale Field. Game time is 7 p.m.