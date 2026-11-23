Community Calendar for week of Nov. 25 Jim Talbert Nov 23, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Holiday Jam ProgramkAm%96 u2>:=J U2>Aj r@?DF>6C $4:6?46D !C@8C2> H:== @776C 2 w@=:52J y2> (@C<D9@A]k^AmkAmr@>6 =62C? E96 32D:4D @7 D276=J 42??:?8 ;2> 2?5 E2<6 9@>6 J@FC @H? r2CC@E r2<6 y2> 2?5 rC2?36CCJ ~C2?86 !62C y2>Pk^AmkAms646>36C b[ DE2CE:?8 2E dib_] %96 4@D H:== 36 Sa_ 2?5 E96 4=2DD H:== 36 2E E96 ':C8:?:2 r@@A6C2E:G6 tIE6?D:@?\%2K6H6== r@F?EJ ~77:46] k^Am kAm%@ C68:DE6C[ A=62D6 42== E96 'rt\%2K6H6== r@F?EJ ~77:46 Wafe\hgg\_c_d[ E96? AC6DD “_”Xk^Am People are also reading… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children JMU extends Matt Roan's contract through 2031, promotes AD to vice president New Smyth theatre company to put on Christmas production at Lincoln Theatre Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools Video of young female athletes spurred vile, X-rated comments. They have a message Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding Radford University, Virginia Tech announce new partnership offering accelerated pathway to two degrees in five years kAm@C t>2:=i k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i<38:3D@?oGE]65FQm<38:3D@?oGE]65Fk^2m]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m}6:893@C9@@5 (2E49k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 #:49=2?5D !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E H:== 9@=5 @FC ?6IE }6:893@C9@@5 (2E49 >66E:?8 @? |@?52J[ s64] f[ 2E e A]>]k^AmkAm%96D6 >66E:?8D 2C6 2 8C62E @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 2D< BF6DE:@?D[ D92C6 4@?46C?D[ 2?5 DE2J 24E:G6=J :?7@C>65 23@FE AF3=:4 D276EJ 677@CED :? @FC E@H?] (6 =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ D66:?8 J@F 2E %@H? w2==Pk^Am kAms@?VE 7@C86E 23@FE E96 ?6H }6:893@CD 3J #:?8 2AAP (6 H:== 36 D92C:?8 E:AD[ EC:4<D[ D276EJ 25G:46[ 2?5 :>A@CE2?E 2??@F?46>6?ED @? E96C6]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr2C5 D9@Hik^DEC@?8m %96 #:49=2?5D r2C5 $9@H H:== 36 96=5 s64] d 2E #:49=2?5D #64C62E:@? !2C< 7C@> ?@@? 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