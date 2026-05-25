Coming Events Community events for week of May 27-June 2 Jim Talbert May 25, 2026 May 25, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eastern Isles ReunionkAmp C6F?:@? @7 7@C>6C t2DE6C? xD=6D 6>A=@J66D H:== 36 96=5 yF?6 `c 2E E96 r652C q=F77 ~G6C=@@< !2C< DE2CE:?8 2E EH@ A>] vF6DED 2C6 H6=4@>6 2?5 6G6CJ@?6 2EE6?5:?8 :D 2D<65 E@ 3C:?8 7:?86C 7@@5 @C 56DD6CE]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Rubio says Strait of Hormuz will open 'one way or the other' The 10 safest cities in the United States The 10 safest cities in the United States Trump says Iran deal is close as gas prices hit Memorial Day high Trump says Iran deal is close as gas prices hit Memorial Day high Pope Leo’s first encyclical tackles artificial intelligence Pope Leo’s first encyclical tackles artificial intelligence