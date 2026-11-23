Grand jury hands down drug indictments Jim Talbert Nov 23, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The man accused of robbing the Tazewell Subway is among those indicted by a Tazewell County Grand Jury Nov. 17.kAm|2EE96H (2J?6 qC25=6J @7 q2?5J :D 724:?8 @?6 492C86 @7 DE2EFE@CJ 3FC8=2CJ] w6 92D 2 y2?] ``[ a_af[ 4@FCE 52E6 D6E] %2K6H6== !@=:46 r9:67 $E2? {2>A6CE :DDF65 2 DE2E6>6?E $6AE] aa D2J:?8 9:D @77:46CD 2CC6DE65 qC25=6J[ ah[ 27E6C C6DA@?5:?8 E@ 2 42== 2E E96 C6DE2FC2?E] %96 DE2E6>6?E D2:5 qC25=6J 6?E6C65 E96 D9@A[ H96C6 96 H2D 2 7@C>6C 6>A=@J66[ 7C@> 2 C62C 6?EC2?46[ 2?5 AC@466565 E@ E96 42D9 C68:DE6C :? E96 7C@?E[ H96C6 96 DE2CE65 C6>@G:?8 42D9]k^AmkAmp A9JD:42= 2=E6C42E:@? 6?DF65 H:E9 2? @?\5FEJ >2?286C H9@ AC@E6DE65 9:D AC6D6?46] qC25=6J C67FD65 E@ C6EFC? E96 >@?6J 2?5 C67FD65 E@ =62G6 E96 DE@C6] qC25=6J 2?5 @E96C 6>A=@J66D @7 E96 ?@H\4=@D65 C6DE2FC2?E 92G6 2==6865 E92E E96 @H?6C H2D ?@E A2J:?8 E96> C68F=2C=J]k^Am People are also reading… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children JMU extends Matt Roan's contract through 2031, promotes AD to vice president New Smyth theatre company to put on Christmas production at Lincoln Theatre Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools Video of young female athletes spurred vile, X-rated comments. They have a message Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding Radford University, Virginia Tech announce new partnership offering accelerated pathway to two degrees in five years kAm%96 8C2?5 ;FCJ 2=D@ :?5:4E65 |2EE96CH +J=2 @7 !2C<6CD3FC8[ (6DE ':C8:?:2[ @? EH@ 4@F?ED @7 2EE6>AE65 8C2?5 =2C46?J @7 2 >@E@C G69:4=6[ 8C2?5 =2C46?J @7 2 >@E@C G69:4=6[ >2=:4:@FD H@F?5:?8 @7 2 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E @77:46C 2?5 6?E6C:?8 2 G69:4=6 E@ 4@>>:E >:D49:67] +J=2’D ?6IE 4@FCE 2AA62C2?46 :D D4965F=65 7@C y2?] `h[ a_af]k^AmkAmy6DD:6 !2C<D @7 !C:?46E@?[ (6DE ':C8:?:2[ :D 492C865 H:E9 DE2EFE@CJ 3FC8=2CJ[ EH@ 4@F?ED @7 8C2?5 =2C46?J @7 2 >@E@C G69:4=6[ A6E:E =2C46?J 2?5 56DECF4E:@? @7 AC@A6CEJ]k^AmkAms2G:5 p==6? {2>36CE @7 #2G6? H2D :?5:4E65 @? EH@ 4@F?ED @7 2CD@? @7 2 5H6==:?8] k^Am kAm%96 8C2?5 ;FCJ 2=D@ 92?565 5@H? ?F>6C@FD :?5:4E>6?ED 7@C A@DD6DD:?8 @C 5:DEC:3FE:?8 >6E9 2?5 @E96C ?2C4@E:4D 282:?DE D6G6C2= :?5:G:5F2=D]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Radford University, Virginia Tech announce new partnership offering accelerated pathway to two degrees in five years Radford University and Virginia Tech have entered into an academic partnership that will provide students with an accelerated pathway to earn … Watch Now: Related Video Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats December Could Be One of the Warmest on Record in the US December Could Be One of the Warmest on Record in the US Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter