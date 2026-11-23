Tazewell sets public hearing on flock camera ordinance Jim Talbert Nov 23, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tazewell Va. – Before Tazewell closes the discussion on Flock cameras, the public will get its say.kAmp7E6C 5:D4FDD:?8 E96 >2EE6C 7@C D6G6C2= >@?E9D[ 4@F?4:= G@E65 2E :ED }@G] `_ >66E:?8 E@ D4965F=6 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 @? E96 >2EE6C 2E :ED s64] g >66E:?8] %96 962C:?8 H:== DE2CE 2E eicd A]>] 2?5 D66<D :?AFE @? 255:?8 =2?8F286 E@ E96 4@56 E92E C6BF:C6D E@H? 4@F?4:= E@ 92G6 E96 7:?2= D2J @? FD6 @7 2FE@>2E65 =:46?D6 A=2E6 C6256CD]k^AmkAm!@=:46 r9:67 $E2? {2>A6CE 92D D2:5 AF3=:4=J D6G6C2= E:>6D E92E 96 92D ?@ :?E6?E:@? @7 AFC492D:?8 E96 42>6C2D 7@C FD6 3J 9:D @77:46CD] r@F?4:=>2? s2??J (:==:D D2:5 96 5:5 ?@E D66 E96 ?665 7@C 4@F?4:= E@ 2AAC@G6 E96 AFC492D6 2?5 FD6 @7 42>6C2D :7 {2>A6CE 925 ?@ :?E6C6DE :? E96>] ~E96C >6>36CD @7 4@F?4:= 76=E E96 A@=:4J ?66565 E@ 36 :? A=246 E@ 6?DFC6 7FEFC6 A@=:46 49:67D 5:5 ?@E @3E2:? E96> H:E9@FE 4@F?4:=’D <?@H=6586]k^Am People are also reading… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children JMU extends Matt Roan's contract through 2031, promotes AD to vice president New Smyth theatre company to put on Christmas production at Lincoln Theatre Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools Video of young female athletes spurred vile, X-rated comments. They have a message Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding Radford University, Virginia Tech announce new partnership offering accelerated pathway to two degrees in five years kAmx? @E96C 24E:@? 4@F?4:=ik^AmkAmYw62C5 7C@> %@H? |2?286C {662?? #68@? E92E %9C2D96C t?8:?66C:?8 92D 366? 49@D6? 7@C AC6=:>:?2CJ H@C< @? E96 AC@A@D65 AC@;64E 2E E96 #2>6J {@E :? u@FCH2J] $96 D2:5 E96 E@H? 92D C646:G65 2 8C2?E E@ 7F?5 E92E H@C< 2?5 2 8C2?E 7@C 6?G:C@?>6?E2= H@C< @? E96 D:E6]k^AmkAmYw6=5 2 ;@:?E AF3=:4 962C:?8 H:E9 E96 A=2??:?8 4@>>:DD:@? @? E96 4@>AC696?D:G6 A=2?]k^AmkAmYw6=5 2 ;@:?E AF3=:4 962C:?8 H:E9 E96 A=2??:?8 4@>>:DD:@? @? 72>:=J 52J 9@>6D] %96 24E:@? 492?865 E96 ?2>6D 7C@> 72>:=J 52J 9@>6D E@ 9@>6\32D65 49:=542C6] r@F?4:= G@E65 :? :ED C68F=2C D6DD:@? E@ 2AAC@G6 E96 7:CDE C625:?8 @7 E96 AC@A@D65 492?86]k^Am kAmYw62C5 7C@> r9C:D (62C>@FE9 C6BF6DE:?8 2 E2I C632E6 7@C E96 ?6H r2C:=:@? r=:?:4 36D:56 u@@5 {:@?] %96J G@E65 E@ D6E 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 @? E96 >2EE6C 7@C E96 s64] g >66E:?8 2E fi`d]k^AmkAmY#646:G65 2 C6BF6DE 7C@> xC@? %9C@?6D E@ 96=A E96> 7:?5 7F?5:?8 2?5 8C2?ED E@ C6>@G6 @=5 7F6= E2?<D 7C@> E96:C AC@A6CEJ] %@H? |2?286C {662?? #68@? D2:5 E96 E@H? 4@F=5 2AA=J 7@C EH@ 8C2?ED 7C@> st" 2E ?@ 4@DE] r@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 2 >@E:@? E@ DF3>:E 2 8C2?E 2AA=:42E:@?]k^AmkAmY#646:G65 2? FA52E6 7C@> r9C:D wFC=6J @? 492?86D :? DE2E6 =2H C682C5:?8 E96 3F:=5:?8 4@56] r@F?4:= G@E65 E@ D6E 2 AF3=:4 962C:?8 7@C :ED s64] g >66E:?8]k^Am kAmY#646:G65 2? FA52E6 7C@> }2E6 %9@>2D @? E96 24E:G:E:6D @7 %2K6H6== %@52J]k^Am kAmYs:D4FDD65 (2C92H< !2C< H:E9 r@F?4:=>2? s2??J (:==:D BF6DE:@?:?8 H96E96C E96 H@C< H2D 7:?:D965]k^AmkAmYpAAC@G65 E96 2>6?565 4@>AC696?D:G6 A=2?]k^AmkAmY{62C?65 7C@> #68@? E92E D:I A@=:46 56A2CE>6?E G69:4=6D H:== 36 D@=5 E9C@F89 t?E6CAC:D6 2?5 E96 7F?5D 2AA=:65 E@ E96 E@H?’D 3:== F?56C E96 =62D6 28C66>6?E]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Radford University, Virginia Tech announce new partnership offering accelerated pathway to two degrees in five years Radford University and Virginia Tech have entered into an academic partnership that will provide students with an accelerated pathway to earn … Watch Now: Related Video Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats December Could Be One of the Warmest on Record in the US December Could Be One of the Warmest on Record in the US Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter