Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens received a 2023 Aging Achievement Award from USAging, one of the highest honors presented by USAging to its members. The Mount Rogers PACE service area expansion was among 50 local aging programs to receive honors during USAging’s 48th Annual Conference and Tradeshow, July 16-19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 2023 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards, supported by Caregiving.com and Cumulus, recognizes USAging’s Area Agency on Aging and Title VI Native American Aging Program members that have found new and innovative ways to support older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers as they live in their homes and communities.

“The Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards are a timely reminder of the evolving role USAging members play in the planning, development, coordination and delivery of aging and other home and community-based services in nearly every community in the United States,” said USAging CEO Sandy Markwood. “The AAAs and Title VI programs we honor today have set a standard for innovation and creativity in helping vulnerable older adults live with independence and dignity in their homes and communities,” Markwood added. “USAging is inspired by the example they have set for others in the Aging Network.”

The Mount Rogers PACE program celebrated its one-year anniversary on Aug. 1, with 37 participants. Aging is not a choice; however, aging well is. And that’s the main focus of AASC’s PACE program — fostering programs aimed at helping seniors stay in their homes and community as long as possible with dignity and grace.

The Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly provides health care and social services for older adults 55 years of age and older who need nursing home-level care and can live safely in the community with support from PACE staff and family caregivers. Mount Rogers PACE serves the counties of Bland, Wythe, Smyth, Washington and the city of Bristol.

Known as the underdog of health care, PACE participants receive primary medical and specialty care, medications, physical and occupational therapy, home care services, nursing care, hospitalization, adult day health care, social services support, recreation and social events, meals and transportation for PACE services.

The 2023 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards honored traditional and new strategies in a range of categories, including Advocacy, Agency Operations, Caregiving, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Economic Security, Elder Abuse Prevention, Health-LTSS Integration, Healthy Aging, Home and Community-Based Services, Housing and Homelessness, Information and Referral/Assistance, Intergenerational Programs, Nutrition, Public Health and Vaccinations, Social Engagement, Technology, Transportation and Mobility, and Workforce Development and Volunteerism.

All winners are highlighted in the USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards Showcase.