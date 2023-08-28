A mid- morning fire Aug. 25 destroyed part of an apartment complex in Richlands.

Police Chief Ron Holt said the call came in at 10:36 a.m. of a structure fire at the Oxford Square apartment complex. Police, Fire and Rescue units responded to the scene and found a building that was partially engulfed in fire and smoke. Within moments, the entire building was fully involved. Emergency responders were able to contain the fire to one building.

Holt said several people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but there were no serious injuries. He said several pets were lost in the blaze. All eight units were occupied although the resident of one apartment had been hospitalized for some time prior to the fire.

The chief said the incident is still under investigation but foul play has been ruled out. He said while the final report has not been received, preliminary indications are the fire may have been weather related.

He said the first units on the scene said the building was burning from the top down. Investigator Daniels of the Richlands Police Department and Special Agent Starnes of the Virginia State Police are leading the investigation.

All eight units were reported as a total loss. The American Red Cross came to the scene and provided immediate assistance as well as information on what assistance is available to them. Holt said all of the victims had family or friends they are able to stay with temporarily.

Several agencies and individuals were offering assistance in addition to the Red Cross.

“We would like to thank all of the emergency responders who answered this call for service, and a special thanks to the Town of Tazewell Fire Department for their assistance.

We would also like thank Senator Travis Hackworth and his office for their assistance in coordinating help from the Red Cross, Richlands Street Department, Richlands Town Council for their generous donations, Food Lion, James Gibson, Pizza Hut, and Giovanni’s for the donations of food and drinks, as well as Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office for their ongoing support, and Tazewell County Emergency Management,’ a press release from the police department said.