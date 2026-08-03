Lockhart gets probation in death of husdband Jim Talbert Aug 3, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Pounding Mill woman was given a 10-year suspended sentence with five years of supervised probation after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter in Tazewell County Circuit Court Aug. 3.kAmw@==J vH6? {@4<92CE[ be[ H2D 492C865 H:E9 D64@?5\568C66 >FC56C :? E96 562E9 @7 96C 9FD32?5[ tC:4 r2==@H2J {@4<92CE :? |2J @7 a_ab] r92C86D @7 FD6 @7 2 7:C62C> :? 4@>>:DD:@? @7 2 76=@?J[ 5:D492C8:?8 2 7:C62C> :? 2? @44FA:65 5H6==:?8 2?5 49:=5 6?52?86C>6?E H6C6 5:D>:DD65]k^AmkAm%96 A@=:46 C6A@CE 7C@> E96 :?4:56?E :?5:42E65 2 5@>6DE:4 :?4:56?E 6D42=2E65 E@ E96 A@:?E 2 8F? H2D 7:C65] %96C6 H6C6 49:=5C6? :? E96 9@>6 2E E96 E:>6 E96 :?4:56?E E@@< A=246] k^Am kAm }@ 492C86D H6C6 7:=65 2E E96 E:>6 E96 D9@@E:?8 92AA6?65] p? :?5:4E>6?E H2D 92?565 5@H? 282:?DE w@==J {@4<92CE ~4E] `a @7 a_ab[ 2?5 D96 H2D 2CC6DE65 @? ~4E] `h] $96 H2D C6=62D65 @? 2 S`d[___ D64FC65 3@?5 2E E92E E:>6]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert Reporter Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms After US strikes, Civilian toll rises as Iran warns allies and holds firm on Strait of Hormuz After US strikes, Civilian toll rises as Iran warns allies and holds firm on Strait of Hormuz EXCLUSIVE: Trump Warns Supreme Court E. Jean Carroll's $83.3M Defamation Judgment Threatens Future Presidents EXCLUSIVE: Trump Warns Supreme Court E. Jean Carroll's $83.3M Defamation Judgment Threatens Future Presidents