Elijah Reed of Tazewell Named to Dean's List at Frostburg State University Jim Talbert Jun 4, 2026 Jun 4, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elijah Reed, of Tazewell has been named to the dean's list at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland, for outstanding academic achievement for the spring 2026 semester.kAm%@ 36 6=:8:3=6 7@C E96 562?VD =:DE[ 2 DEF56?E >FDE 4@>A=6E6 2 >:?:>F> @7 `a 4C65:E 9@FCD 2?5 62C? 2 4F>F=2E:G6 D6>6DE6C 8C256 A@:?E 2G6C286 @7 2E =62DE b]c @? 2 c]_ D42=6]k^Am Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jim Talbert News Author email Follow Jim Talbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Shannon Taylor speaks about Erin Strotman's sentencing Air raid sirens trigger panic for Kyiv child who survived blast Air raid sirens trigger panic for Kyiv child who survived blast Watch a week of unrest unfold at Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark Watch a week of unrest unfold at Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark UN: 86% Chance US Hits Hottest Year on Record by 2027 UN: 86% Chance US Hits Hottest Year on Record by 2027