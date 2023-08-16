Marion Mayor David Helms said the town has been trying for several years to acquire a flag from Emory & Henry College to add to the flagpoles at town hall.

That day finally arrived on Aug. 11 as town officials, local veterans, citizens, and representatives of the college attending a flag-raising ceremony.

“We’ve been talking about an Emory & Henry flag for some time,” said Helms. “And working with the alumni association for that. We wanted a big one to put on the flag pole. We wanted to be sure we didn’t leave the state flag off or the POW or the American flag and we just thought it was a good time to replace all of them. They were getting worn and faded. So we took this opportunity, and some of them the town had, and some of them the VFW provided, and Emory provided the Emory & Henry flag. We’re just glad we could do it.”

E&H President John W. Wells and Senior Vice President Lou Fincher attended the Marion event, thanking the town for the flag display and support of the college.

“It’s a two-way street,” said Wells to the mayor’s comment on the benefit of E&H to the town. “Our students have benefited so much from being in Marion. When they graduate, we see tears on their faces not just because they’re leaving their professors and their friends. They oftentimes describe that they have another hometown in Marion because of the hospitality and graciousness of how Marion has embraced our students. This is about as good a model of a partnership that you’re ever going to see and we’re deeply grateful for it.”

“This is a wonderful day,” Wells said of the flag-raising. “Thank you for the symbolism of this act. Emory & Henry intends to be in Marion for a whole lot of years to come. We’re very grateful for all that you have done for us and for our school and we consider not just Emory but Marion also to be a college town for our institution.”

Deborah Montgomery sang “America the Beautiful” for the event and members of VFW Post 4667 performed the raising of the American, POW-MIA, Virginia, and E&H flags and rendered Taps.

The flags were lowered to half-mast through Monday in remembrance of World War II veteran Ed Pennington who died on Aug. 6.