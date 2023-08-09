Smyth County Schools honored its Teachers of the Year for 2024 at a luncheon at Hungry Mother State Park on Aug. 4.

Special recognition went to Melanie Smith from Chilhowie Elementary School as Teacher of the Year for Smyth County and Region 7. She told the group about her trip to Richmond for an interview for the state award.

Aside from a wardrobe malfunction, Smith said she greatly enjoyed the experience especially meeting the other regional teachers.

“My goodness, I was humbled to be in a room with these people,” she said of the other teachers. “The things that are going on in Virginia that should be recognized and the things you all are doing in the schools that need to be recognized. It is amazing.”

Smith enjoyed the visit to the governor’s mansion but the most exciting thing that happened during the trip – and actually moved her to tears, she said – was that after the state award winner was announced it was also announced that the Virginia Department of Education would be forming an advisory committee with the regional teachers of the year.

“So that our voices can be heard,” she said.

Smith said so much comes down from Richmond to the local level and it needs to go back up as well.

“They need to hear what’s happening in the classroom, what needs to happen, and that’s where all of you come in.”

Local teachers were encouraged to email concerns to Smith and she will share that information with the advisory committee. Major issues include recruitment and retention of teachers, the amount of testing, universal licensing, and compensation. A competitive compensation package will be recommended to the state in November.

More visitation of schools by state officials is set to take place over the year and Smith told teachers not to be afraid of that because these officials really want to see more of what’s going on in the classrooms.

“Mainly I just want to tell you thank you for what you do with our babies in school,” Smith told her fellow teachers. “I’m proud of all of you. I appreciate the administrative support. I appreciate the support from central office that I’ve had through all of this and if I can represent you in any way just let me know.”

Teachers and all school staff members were praised by Superintendent Dennis Carter who said “They all make a difference.”