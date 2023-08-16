The Lifetime Wellness Center of Saltville celebrated its third anniversary on Saturday with a dunk tank, inflatables, children’s activities, food, obstacle courses and membership awards. Folks of all ages enjoyed the events.
Contact Linda Burchette at lburchette@smythnews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
lburchette
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today