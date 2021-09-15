WATCH NOW: Local woman launches interior design business

In August 2020, she opened Freckled Farmhouse Interior Design, a name the businesswoman chose because she’s often admired for her youthful, freckled face.

In just months, she had dozens of clients asking for her help.

“Some clients have older homes that need sprucing up and updating. Some clients have brand-new homes. But the majority of clients struggle with knowing how to decorate on their own. They know what they want but don’t know how to execute it.”

She specializes in farmhouse designs, but occasionally, her clients ask for traditional and craftsman designs.

Stuart said one of her most exciting jobs has been designing the interior of a 1800s farm house in Abingdon. “The clients have completely gutted and restored the home, and I am helping them choose things like paint colors, flooring and countertops. It’s been a really fun project.”

Her portfolio covers most all of the rooms in the house from living rooms and kitchens to bedrooms and bathrooms.

“I have a house that’s not quite stepped out of the 1980s. I’m redoing their kitchen and living room,” she said.