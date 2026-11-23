Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 5:45 AM EST Nov 23, 2026 Nov 23, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patchy Dense Fog and Drizzle Affecting Morning CommuteWhat’s Happening:Patchy dense fog and areas of drizzle are present across the mountains and foothills. These conditions are expected to persist through 9 AM.Affected Areas:Mountain regionsPortions of the foothillsWhat to Expect:Visibilities may be as low as one hundred feet in some areas.Drizzle contributing to wet and slippery roads.Impacts: Reduced visibility may impact the morning commute.Potential travel delays due to slower traffic.Safety Tips: People are also reading… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children JMU extends Matt Roan's contract through 2031, promotes AD to vice president New Smyth theatre company to put on Christmas production at Lincoln Theatre Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools Video of young female athletes spurred vile, X-rated comments. They have a message Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding Radford University, Virginia Tech announce new partnership offering accelerated pathway to two degrees in five years Drive at lower speeds when visibility is poor.Maintain extra distance between vehicles.Leave a few minutes early to ensure safe travel time.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular State of emergency: Looking back at the November storm of 2000 | From the archives In the archives: Thousands of WNYers spend the night at their offices and schools as intense lake-effect squalls snarl traffic while a storm d… 'Wall of snow': A look back at the November storm of 2014 Here is a look at our coverage − chock-full of photos, stories and videos − from the deadly storm that began on Nov. 17, 2014, and raged on fo… Watch Now: Related Video Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats December Could Be One of the Warmest on Record in the US December Could Be One of the Warmest on Record in the US Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter