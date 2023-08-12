Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees toda…
The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. You may w…
Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Scattered …