Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 AM EST Nov 22, 2026 40 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patchy Fog and Drizzle Affecting Morning CommuteWhat’s Happening:Patchy fog and areas of drizzle are present across the mountains, with low visibility persisting into Monday morning.Affected Areas:Areas west of the Blue RidgeWhat to Expect:Reduced visibility to a few hundred feet in some locations.Drizzle contributing to slick road conditions.Impacts:Potential travel delays during the morning commute.Increased risk of accidents due to poor visibility and wet roads. Safety Tips:Drive at lower speeds and maintain extra distance from other vehicles.Use headlights and fog lights to improve visibility.Leave a few minutes early to ensure a safe and timely arrival at your destination. People are also reading… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding JMU extends Matt Roan's contract through 2031, promotes AD to vice president New Smyth theatre company to put on Christmas production at Lincoln Theatre Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools Hungry Mother to host Santa's Elves Bash as fundraiser Video of young female athletes spurred vile, X-rated comments. They have a message Kickoff time set for Commonwealth Clash between Virginia football and Virginia Tech Radford University, Virginia Tech announce new partnership offering accelerated pathway to two degrees in five years When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 'Wall of snow': A look back at the November storm of 2014 Here is a look at our coverage − chock-full of photos, stories and videos − from the deadly storm that began on Nov. 17, 2014, and raged on fo… State of emergency: Looking back at the November storm of 2000 | From the archives In the archives: Thousands of WNYers spend the night at their offices and schools as intense lake-effect squalls snarl traffic while a storm d… Watch Now: Related Video Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love Mourners pay respects to the late Fiona the hippo at Cincinnati Zoo Mourners pay respects to the late Fiona the hippo at Cincinnati Zoo China: Xi holds China-Russia-U.S. summit with Putin, Trump. China: Xi holds China-Russia-U.S. summit with Putin, Trump.