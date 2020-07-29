Robin Lee Coburn, age 58, of Bastian, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home. He was born in Middlesex, England, on October 29, 1961. He was preceded in death by his father, Zelmer Harrison Coburn. He will forever be lovingly remebered by his mother, Gladys Coburn of Bastian; his wife of 31 years, Dreama Pruitt Coburn; daughters, Melissa Coleman and husband, Christopher, of Bland, Kelly Ramsey of Bland, and Jessica Cori and Kayla of Jonesborough, Tenn.; sisters, Margaret Asbury and husband, Eddie, of Eagle River, Alaska Debbie Coeburn and husband, David, of Bland, and twin sister, Caroline Lambert and husband, Bo, of Bastian; grandchildren, Nathan Ramsey, Matthew Coleman, and Andrew Coleman; and other numerous beloved family members. He was such a kind and gentle soul and always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved to make people laugh and brought an abundance of joy to everyone who knew him. Spending time with his family was the highlight of his life. He enjoyed being outdoors and working in his garden. A horse enthusiast and an avid animal lover, he always said his rescue dogs rescued him and Bella and Bitsy were by his side until the very end. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Grandview Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Bluefield, Va., with Pastor Paul Looney officiating. The family received friends Monday evening, July 27, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Bland Funeral Home. Highland Bland Funeral Service of Bland, Va. is serving the Coburn family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
