SEVEN MILE FORD, Va. Judy Carol Anderson Craver, age 69, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, Va. Born in Rich Valley, Va. to the late James and Ethel Hoover Anderson, Judy was one of 13 children. She was interested in her family history, and genealogy became a hobby. However, her favorite hobby was shopping but not just any kind of shopping thrift stores, yard sales and Goodwill were her targets, and boy could she find the deals! Judy's family was always the number one love and priority in her life. She has passed a legacy of family first, love and "thriftiness" on that will never be forgotten. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nine siblings. Judy is survived by her husband, James Craver of Seven Mile Ford, Va.; children, Jay Jenkins, Dana Craver, both of Marion, Va., and Jackie Colin and husband, Greg of Fayetteville, Ga.; siblings, Opal Hughes of Winter Haven, Fla., Henry Anderson and wife, Carole of Hiram, Ga., and Connie Null and husband, Wayne of Marion, Va.; four very special grandchildren, Logan Craver, Katelyn Winebarger, Autumn Winebarger, and Abrah Jenkins; several nieces and nephews; and special sister-in-law and best friend, Pam Phillippi. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association, Virginia Chapter, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, Va. 23058-5216. To share memories of Judy Carol Anderson Craver, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Judy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
