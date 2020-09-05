Davis, Agnes Crockett

Agnes Crockett Davis, was born on January 18, 1915, in Crockett's Cove Wythe County, Virginia, daughter of the late Sam T. Crockett and Agnes Simmerman Crockett, passed away at her home at Fort Chiswell, Virginia, on August 31, 2020, at the age of 105. Agnes was a life long member of the Wytheville Presbyterian church and the oldest living member of the church prior to her death. Agnes attended Longwood College in the early 1930's and after graduation taught in Staunton, Va., at Robert E Lee High School before her marriage to John Garnett Davis Sr., which brought her back to Fort Chiswell, where she remained for the rest of her life. Agnes' life will be remembered as one of service to others. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother and a faithfull friend to the sick and shut-ins. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Senior Advisor to the Children of the American Revolution as well as a founding member of the Southwest Virginia Horseman's Association. Agnes was predeceased by her husband, John Garnett Davis Sr.; a son, Samuel Dickey Davis; two sisters, Jennie Lou Morris and Emma Thorn Lively; and one brother, Sam T. Crockett. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Davis Goforth and son-in-law, Ronny Lynn Goforth; her son, John Garnett Davis Jr. and daughter-in-law, Robin Davis; five grandchildren, Davis Goforth, Lynn Goforth, Wendy DeMartini, Patricia Wydra, and Julie Scully; ten great-grandchildren, Charlie Goforth, Lily Goforth, Karlynn Goforth, Tallie Goforth, Carson DeMartini, Abigail DeMartini, Davis Wydra, Emma Grace Wydra, Grayson Scully, and Clare Scully; two step grandchildren, Summer Wooten and Wayne Kucz; five step great-grandchildren, Kayne Wooten, Tuck Wooten, Logan Kucz , Evan Kucz and Aspen Kucz, and numerous nephews and nieces. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Wytheville Presbyterian Church with The Reverend Robert E. Button and The Reverend Dr. Cindy Privette. Interment will follow in Crockett's Cove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Davis family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
