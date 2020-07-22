Vaden H. Miller Jr., 88, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after a long journey attempting to recover from a stroke. Vaden Jr. was raised in Bland, Va. on Kimberling and graduated from Bluefield College. In 1953, he married Ruth L. Fields and moved to Roanoke, Va., where he owned Commonwealth Business Machines. With his roots in Bland, he purchased the original Miller home place and maintained a weekend farm, acquiring additional land along the way until his retirement in 1989. His dream retirement was to farm fulltime, so farm he did until the day of his stroke. Vaden's love for farming and his ancestry was evident throughout his life. One of his proudest accomplishments was keeping the Miller farm on Kimberling in the family since 1847. He was a member of Bastian Union Church and loved by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Ida Miller; his first wife, Ruth F. Miller in 1993; his second wife, Doris Miller in 2019; and his son, Norman T. Miller in 1998. Surviving is his daughter, Cheryl A. Miller; his son, Eric S. Miller; and his wife, Jane; five grandchildren, Michelle Dawn Harper, Fredrick Vaden Payne and his wife, Jessica, Eric Christopher Miller and his wife, Alex, Stephanie Leighona Miller, and Kristen Maria Miller; five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Jean Miller, Barbara Ann Miller, Catherine Marlene Miller; brothers, Larry Miller and Charles Douglas Miller. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bastian Union Church with Pastor Paul Looney officiating. Burial will follow in Morning Star Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until service time, 11 a.m. The Miller family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
