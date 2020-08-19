Hall, John Franklin

John Franklin Hall, 93, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born on October 17, 1926 in Rural Retreat, Va., son of the late Main Macon Hall and Ruth Phillippi Hall. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Eleanor Shumate Hall; infant daughter, Mary Jane; and son, Willie; siblings, Fern, Ila, Harry, Fred, and Elsie. John graduated from Rural Retreat High School in 1945 and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1946. After boot camp at Camp Perry in Williamsburg, Va., he trained as an electrician and served with the Seabees for two years in Manilla, Philippines. A lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church in Rural Retreat, John served as Sunday School Superintendent from 1948 to 1998 as well as several terms on the church council. John dedicated himself to serving his community in many capacities and was a member of several professional organizations. He served as director and president of the Rural Retreat Fair Association; member, director, and president of the Wythe County Farm Bureau; trustee for the Mountain View Cemetery Association; member of the American Legion Post #229 of Rural Retreat; and a member of the Board of Directors of Nations Bank and Sovran Bank. John was a well-known and respected dairy farmer. He was a member of the American Jersey Cattle Club and served on the Dairymen Incorporated Board of Directors for 20 years, as well as the Southeast Division Board of Directors of Dairymen, Inc. In 1956, he was awarded the Virginia Farm Bureau Young Farmer of the Year. In 2007, the dairy business was converted to a beef operation. Survivors include children, Susan H. Matney and husband Doug of Wytheville, Jennifer H. Reasor and husband, George of Columbia, S.C., David B. Hall and wife, Tonya of Rural Retreat; daughter-in-law, Barbara J. Hall of Rural Retreat; sister-in-law, Sarah Hall of Rural Retreat; brother-in-law, G. Dallas Shumate and wife, Margaret of Rural Retreat; grandchildren include Nathan and wife, Holly Matney, Brian Matney, Jordan and wife, Katie Hall, Luke Reasor, Eric Reasor, Leanna Hall, and Jolie Hall; great-grandchildren, Landon and Riley Matney, Kendall and Kade Hall; several nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Hall Farm. All those attending please bring your own chair. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery with Military Rites being conducted by American Legion Post #229 of Rural Retreat. The family requests that in lieu of flowers those that prefer may make memorials to Grace Lutheran Church or the Rural Retreat Emergency Service. A special thank you is extended to Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia and the loving nursing staff that assisted in his care. Lindsey Funeral Home of Rural Retreat is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
