MARION, Va. Retired Master Sgt. Ralph D. Dolinger, age 79, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home in Marion, Va. Ralph was born in Marion, Va. on November 23, 1940. He is preceded in death by his parents, Blaine Dolinger and Stella Blevins Dolinger. Ralph was a decorated veteran that served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired after 20 years of service, earning the rank Master Sergeant. He served during the Vietnam War, and was stationed in 52 countries. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Lien T. Dolinger; three sons, Scott P. Dolinger, Matthew S. Nguyen, and Duy S. Nguyen; grandson, Tyler Dolinger; sister, Dortha Bowman; and special friends, Millard Stamper, Gary Blevins, Gayle Lester, David and Beverly Martin, and Danny and Pam Sheets. Graveside services with full military honors, will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Dolinger Family.
