 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: If historic buildings must be destroyed, replace them with new ones of similar style
0 comments

LETTER: If historic buildings must be destroyed, replace them with new ones of similar style

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It has been gratifying to see the Bristol Herald Courier’s and Washington County News’ recent articles on issues concerning historic buildings in Abingdon, including the handsome 1840s Dooley House, which Sinking Springs Church anticipates demolishing. Regarding the county-courthouse expansion, I would hope that no replacement buildings would be out of scale with that of the historic buildings in the vicinity. Regarding the replacement for the Elliott Building, no design criteria have yet been promulgated. I suggest that the style of the Elliott’s predecessor be ascertained and that the new structure be erected in a style and on a scale reminiscent of those of the original building.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

JUST SAYIN': A hierarchy of cows

The middle boy was crowned Homecoming King this weekend. He’s taking his new, royal status in stride, but there have been a few you-may-now-si…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics