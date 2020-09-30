 Skip to main content
LETTER: Next step after death of Ginsburg a test for GOP
LETTER: Next step after death of Ginsburg a test for GOP

In 2016, when Justice Antonin Scalia died, President Barack Obama nominated as his replacement Judge Merrick Garland, a jurist respected by both parties. The Republican-controlled Senate refused to consider him, stating that it was too close to the election — although it was over 11 months away — and that the next president should be the person to nominate a replacement.

It will be interesting to see if the same rule applies now to nominating a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with only slightly over a month remaining. The decision to wait or push this through will clearly show the ethical and moral values of the Republican Party as it exists now.

