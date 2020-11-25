BREATHING ROOM: The wind

The wind whispers ... “Go inside.” The wind howls, “Go inside!” The Wind of God beckons, “Go ... inside.”

Out of the southwest, the wind swirled. Strange. Normally, it blows from the west-northwest. She kept looking up to the sky, turning in counterclockwise circles. “Momma, is it going to storm?”

The air — bright and warm — and the sky — blue and full of light — gave no appearance of a storm. But that wind ... that wind ... grew stronger, greater. She had never witnessed an eddy of leaves before. Not that she recalled, anyway.

A small funnel appeared, like the bathtub drain after her father replaced the pipe. “Momma, it’s a tornado!” as she snatched a bath toy away from the powerful force.

She turned around trying to discern from whence it came. “Hurry. Let’s go inside.” Let’s go inside. Her words become a litany.

One: The wind whispers ...

All: “Go inside.”

One: The wind howls.

All: “Go inside!”

One: The Wind of God beckons.

All: “Go ... inside.”