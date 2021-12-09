JUST SAYIN': Earning your Redneck Country Boy Card

Second, in order to obtain an RCBC, any potential RCB must have killed at least one deer. Stipulations can be made, however. For example, the deer need not necessarily be killed by a firearm or intentionally. Hitting one with your POJ vehicle counts, as does running over one with a haybine. Further, if the fledgling RCB has never killed a deer, either by weapon, vehicular, or mechanized means, he may still obtain needed RCB points if he has ever assisted in the skinning of a deer. Bonus points if it was by the light of the moon.

Farm work is another requirement for RCB status. Putting up square bales is one of the more torturous agricultural tasks. This can be measured in hours or in number of bales. Time working in temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit count as time and a half. Not in place of, but in addition to, putting up hay, any harm or injury due to livestock is worth some serious RCB credit. Being kicked or knocked down by any livestock that weighs more than you is good for double points. Without going into details, suffice to say there is a complicated algorithm for calculating the exact earnings which are based on a ratio of the weight of the animal to the weight of the individual. A ratio of at least 4:1 will warrant an easy hundred points. Ratios greater than 6:1 are worthy of bold type on an RCB application. Broken bones and any trips to the hospital are also good for reward but must be documented by a medical professional. An insurance Explanation of Benefits for the time of treatment is acceptable. Injuries leaving scars are also worthy. Scars may be from livestock or any farm work, to include but not limited to, barbwire, any machinery, cuts and scrapes from any tool or equipment, burns from engines and welders, mashes from gates, and the like. Scars and injuries need not only be self-inflicted to qualify. Injuries obtained from your buddy also count. See the manual for a comprehensive list.