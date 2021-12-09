JUST SAYIN': Earning your Redneck Country Boy Card

Just in case you missed it, the boy is working on his car. Its dark-death domain of the driveway is still there. It’s become something of a bleak, disastrous lawn ornament, if you will. While others might be slightly annoyed at the junk aspect of the whole situation, it doesn’t bother me. Maybe it’s my own white-trash background, but I see the whole thing as a sort of rite of passage. I got to thinking about all the other things that my boys must do to earn their Redneck Country Boy Card, the type henceforth to be referred to as the RCB. Let’s discuss.
First, as previously mentioned, any good, ole RCB must spend at least a certain number of hours working on a piece-of-junk vehicle. Just as teens must log so many hours behind the wheel with a Driver’s Ed instructor in order to obtain their driver’s license, so too they should document so many hours under the hood of a car, as it were. Bonus points if it’s a truck older than you. Learning to have a POJ car/truck and drive it confidently is one of the hallmarks of a great RCB. Additionally, a true RCB will be in possession, at all times, of a set of tools that Spicoli’s dad himself would be envious of. The tools need not match nor be a brand name, but only be present and accounted for. It’s all about having the right tool for the job. If at any time a pledging RCB is found to be without tools, he may only receive leniency if he knows where to obtain said tools within an hour’s notice. After all, situations that arise from POJ cars are sometimes time sensitive for the RCB.
Second, in order to obtain an RCBC, any potential RCB must have killed at least one deer. Stipulations can be made, however. For example, the deer need not necessarily be killed by a firearm or intentionally. Hitting one with your POJ vehicle counts, as does running over one with a haybine. Further, if the fledgling RCB has never killed a deer, either by weapon, vehicular, or mechanized means, he may still obtain needed RCB points if he has ever assisted in the skinning of a deer. Bonus points if it was by the light of the moon.
Farm work is another requirement for RCB status. Putting up square bales is one of the more torturous agricultural tasks. This can be measured in hours or in number of bales. Time working in temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit count as time and a half. Not in place of, but in addition to, putting up hay, any harm or injury due to livestock is worth some serious RCB credit. Being kicked or knocked down by any livestock that weighs more than you is good for double points. Without going into details, suffice to say there is a complicated algorithm for calculating the exact earnings which are based on a ratio of the weight of the animal to the weight of the individual. A ratio of at least 4:1 will warrant an easy hundred points. Ratios greater than 6:1 are worthy of bold type on an RCB application. Broken bones and any trips to the hospital are also good for reward but must be documented by a medical professional. An insurance Explanation of Benefits for the time of treatment is acceptable. Injuries leaving scars are also worthy. Scars may be from livestock or any farm work, to include but not limited to, barbwire, any machinery, cuts and scrapes from any tool or equipment, burns from engines and welders, mashes from gates, and the like. Scars and injuries need not only be self-inflicted to qualify. Injuries obtained from your buddy also count. See the manual for a comprehensive list.
Any and all documented farm experience should be submitted on the form in the back of the manual. Qualifying chores include separating cattle, worming and vaccinating, milking cows, or pulling a calf. Any RCB applicant who can artificially inseminate is automatically enrolled and suitable for officer status. Rudimentary veterinary expertise is also given high praise, for anything from castration or tube-feeding to twisted stomach and prolapsed uterus surgery. Any horse experience is not necessarily discouraged but is not recognized by current RCB administration. Politics, ya know.
An RCB worth his salt will not only have scars, but calloused hands and a measureable amount of grease under the fingernails. His clothes are nearly always stained, even if they’re clean, and his cap has a nice band of sweat stain on it. Further, the bill on said cap must not ever be flat, but always curved into a nice crescent moon shape. Boots are not necessarily cowboy in style, and logging boots or muck boots are preferred. Any good RCB also knows how to dress for the outdoors and would never be seen in the woods or on the farm with his ears exposed in sub 20 degree weather. That’s just silly. Toboggans and hoodies are therefore encouraged. This is no time for style. That’s for pretty boys. RCB’s have work to do.
Residual signs of farm work are encouraged. These may include not only scars on the body but scars on the POJ vehicle. The bed of a truck should be covered at all times in sawdust or wood chips, deer or hog blood, baling twine, and at least a couple logging chains. These are needed to pull your buddy out of the snow or ditch. Extra points for mud and manure.
A true RCB completed his hunter safety course in 7th grade and has been familiar with firearms since early childhood. See paragraph three. RCB’s are also veteran members of the FFA and the 4-H club. Their daddies were, and their sons will be. That’s how it is. And when they’re old enough, they will join the NRA.
True Redneck Country Boys know how to tell a story and have accumulated a few by the time they can drive, which is about the age of ten. Being able to tell other people’s stories counts. The truth is not always a necessary ingredient in a good RCB story, just the shadow of it. An RCB can tell a joke, and high regard is given to any disparaging of another’s mother, but only in jest. They never say any true meanness about mommies, because RCB’s love their mommies.
RCB’s don’t necessarily like to fight, but they do often run their mouths. Ejection from any high school athletic event is not required but does look good on the RCB resume. As the tempers go up, so the mouths go open. This isn’t a good thing, but it does seem to be how it is.
Conditions of a revocation of a RCBC include wearing a flat bill cap or a cap on backward. These are grounds for immediate dismissal, no exceptions. Missing more than a month of church, consecutively, will require a medical note. Further, missing more than a month of visiting your mother requires same.
I don’t make the rules, folks. This is just how is. God bless and long live the Redneck Country Boys.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.