JUST SAYIN': A hierarchy of cows

The middle boy was crowned Homecoming King this weekend. He’s taking his new, royal status in stride, but there have been a few you-may-now-sit-at-my-feet jokes. The truth and reality is that he and his brothers are all on a level playing field at least in mom’s eyes. You might feel closer to one kid in one way because of something you share an interest in, but I don’t think most of us honestly love one kid more than the other. How can you love anyone more than infinitely? The title of king, however, does lead to a discussion of hierarchy.
What is a hierarchy? A level of authority, right? I picture in my mind a ladder. Different folks on different rungs. Not to say anyone is better than anyone else, because Jesus died for us all, but more like a chain of command. Students are taught by teachers, who answer to a principal, who answers to the board and the superintendent. Hierarchy. Maybe one could find the same in medicine; CNA, RN, MD, and so on. In one’s own family there is usually a hierarchy. In ours growing up, it went kid, then Momma, then Daddy. He ruled the roost, and we all walked on eggshells, lest he get mad. That’s how it was. Worked for us. Respect was always given, commands were obeyed, and permission was always asked. Hierarchy.
It’s perhaps expected to have a hierarchy at work or even in the home (hence the term “head of the household”) but what about other places that haven’t been thought about as much? What about your friends group? Do you have one friend who always makes the plans? One to whom the others consciously or subconsciously bow down? Now “bow down” is a harsh term with negative connotation, but let’s be honest. You know what I’m talking about.
I wonder if there is a hierarchy in the dog world? First thought would lead us to believe that the biggest dog is at the top of the doggy world, but you know what they say. It isn’t the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog. Those little pooches can be aggressive. I’ve only been bitten by a dog a couple of times in my life, but the worst time was indeed by a very small Taco Bell type puppy. He didn’t even have a four inch ground clearance under his belly, so short was he, and that little stinker jumped all the way up pertnear to my bottom and bit me so hard he ripped a hole in my jeans. You gotta watch the little cute ones. They’re treacherous.
What about cats? Most domestic cats are about the same size, I think, but certainly some are more prone to hatefulness than others. I’m picturing a white cat like that sassy one in the meme that was popular about a year ago. I’m pretty sure you know what cat I mean but if you don’t, you can just Google “white cat meme,” and there he will be. His attitude just reeks of something negative. He will not be trifled with. He is at the top of his feline hierarchy.
If you think about it, anything that has a personality is going to have a hierarchy. If you’ve spent much time around cattle, you know how much they can be like humans. They have differences in intelligence, one from another, and different dispositions as well. Some are more aggressive and some are more friendly.
Meek little submissive calves can be bullied by more assertive calves, even if they’re the same size. It goes without saying that size will play a large part in this, however. The larger cows have the bulk to push their way to the trough, with the little guys falling or getting shoved wherever, and sometimes even stepped on.
Like anything else, people smarter than me have studied this stuff on a scientific level. Specifically in dairy cows, everyone knows that stress affects milk production. Being moved or traveling, changes in weather, even being chased by a dog, etc can cause even distress to elevate levels of cortisol, the same stress hormone that we have, and cause milk production to drop. For this reason, dairy farmers go to great lengths to keep cows comfortable. Our barns had cooling fans and sawdust-padded stalls. We stopped short of chocolates on the pillow but you get the idea. The point is, cows’ hierarchy can cause stress when a cow is moved from one group to another. They have to have time to acclimate to their new social group, establish their new place in the hierarchy, and in the meantime, suffer stress and decreased milk production.
What’s interesting about a cow’s hierarchy is that they have boss cows. Just like people, when given a choice, the boss cows tend to hang out together. This is the bovine version of the mean girls’ table in the high school cafeteria. You know what I’m talking about. We all know that girl….er, cow.
Which begs the question…if the mean girls are talking about the other girls, what are the boss cows talking about? “Have you seen that new bull? He’s just yummy.” “He’s all mine, Clarice, back off. I saw him first.” And if you’re a cow, is being called a cow still an insult? So many questions….
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.