JUST SAYIN': A hierarchy of cows

The middle boy was crowned Homecoming King this weekend. He’s taking his new, royal status in stride, but there have been a few you-may-now-sit-at-my-feet jokes. The truth and reality is that he and his brothers are all on a level playing field at least in mom’s eyes. You might feel closer to one kid in one way because of something you share an interest in, but I don’t think most of us honestly love one kid more than the other. How can you love anyone more than infinitely? The title of king, however, does lead to a discussion of hierarchy.

What is a hierarchy? A level of authority, right? I picture in my mind a ladder. Different folks on different rungs. Not to say anyone is better than anyone else, because Jesus died for us all, but more like a chain of command. Students are taught by teachers, who answer to a principal, who answers to the board and the superintendent. Hierarchy. Maybe one could find the same in medicine; CNA, RN, MD, and so on. In one’s own family there is usually a hierarchy. In ours growing up, it went kid, then Momma, then Daddy. He ruled the roost, and we all walked on eggshells, lest he get mad. That’s how it was. Worked for us. Respect was always given, commands were obeyed, and permission was always asked. Hierarchy.