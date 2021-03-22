JUST SAYIN': Porch time

On the porch sits a lot of stuff. Hopefully it’s not all garbage, even though that might be the best word to describe it. Why are country people more likely to have junky porches? Certainly not all of y’all do, but I count myself among the PWT, so I can say it, right? (That’s Poor White Trash to you and me, Clark.) This past week’s warmer, dryer weather led me to want to clean up the garden and the porch alike. I can go long periods of time with a mess and not worry about it, and then all at once, I can’t stand it anymore and it needs to be cleaned up NOW. This weekend was that breaking point. As I herded the boys like cattle to help with the chores, I surveyed the months of winter damage and filth and clutter, but I also took in the porch that I so love. Let’s close our eyes and think about porches…