JUST SAYIN': Porch time

On the porch sits a lot of stuff. Hopefully it’s not all garbage, even though that might be the best word to describe it. Why are country people more likely to have junky porches? Certainly not all of y’all do, but I count myself among the PWT, so I can say it, right? (That’s Poor White Trash to you and me, Clark.) This past week’s warmer, dryer weather led me to want to clean up the garden and the porch alike. I can go long periods of time with a mess and not worry about it, and then all at once, I can’t stand it anymore and it needs to be cleaned up NOW. This weekend was that breaking point. As I herded the boys like cattle to help with the chores, I surveyed the months of winter damage and filth and clutter, but I also took in the porch that I so love. Let’s close our eyes and think about porches…
Some porches have underpinning around the bottom. It might be block or brick or just boards or lattice to act as a wall to keep critters out from under it. These do look neater and nicer, the porches that extend to the ground like that. My porch, however, has none of these. It is open underneath it. Skunks, ‘possums, and all their rowdy friends can have a Hank Jr. Monday night football party under there, and I will never know unless someone gets in a fight and irks Mr. Pepe. I particularly like to leave it open under the porch so Hardy the Best Dog Ever can lounge under there. He likes it. It’s cooler under there in the summer. He has it worn bear and thick with dust. It’s his spot, like Sheldon on Big Bang. All others pay rent.
The porch without a bottom seeking out the ground isn’t as nice as the clean ones with white painted lattice, but it feels more like home to me, and I love it.
The stuff on the porch all needs a place, but dang if I can find one that ain’t sitting on the porch where it already is. There are baseball bats and fishing poles. There’s a stack of firewood against the house. There are 5 gallon buckets for any use you want, to include carrying dusty kindling, water for the garden, kitchen scraps as needed, the list goes on. There’s a chest freezer for all the extra meat we put up. The only thing missing is a couch. I’m not saying it won’t ever happen; I’m not ruling it out. However dot com, my family usually takes great fun in burning those. It has nothing to do with WVU traditions, we just like big fires. Cavemen and everything. Arrrr!
Our porch ain’t pretty but it’s home. It’s familiar and dirty and all mine. The ones who cross it are likely to be friends; who else comes by the house?
On the porch sit I, sometimes, with my bottom on the edge of the boards and my feet dangling off the edge. It’s just the right height there to hop off and run across the yard. It’s just the right height to reach over and pet Hardy. It’s just the right height to peer out from under the roof and look at the sky, day or night. To the left is the East, with its courageous sunrise. To the West is the relieved sunset, searing in a burnt memory of another day. Straight ahead is South and more family, brothers and nephew right across the creek.
On the porch are a plethora of bugs. Porch lights draw them, don’t they? On the to-do list with warmer weather is to pressure wash the siding and drag the stubborn, sticky cobwebs from their places. The bulb’s announcement from the porch ceiling pulls unwanted freeloaders from the air, but it also provides an extension of the night. When the dark invades and takes over the yard, the porch light stretches the time for more…more corn hole, more baseball, more friends with their bottoms on the dusty boards. The porch light is the dreamy version of candlelight for the redneck romantic. Softer lights lend to softer feelings. Edges are taken off when the porch light is on.
On the porch are feet and the best ones are barefoot. On the porch is the grill where celebratory food is prepared. On the porch is the swing where friendly elbows rub and where loving heads rest on the shoulders beside. Why are porch times also good times? Perhaps because to be on the porch is to slow down. We are only on the porch if we aren’t on our way somewhere else. We are only on the porch if we are taking time long enough to enjoy each other. Time spent long on the porch is time when there is nicer weather, but the porch is where we play cards in the rain. The porch is where we run from a storm. The porch is where Travis Tritt leaves us to “hold hands on the porch swing, under the moon.” Porch time is without obligation, but I wish it was.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.