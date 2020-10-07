 Skip to main content
LETTER: Early, by mail or on Election Day, everyone should vote
I am very impressed with the preparations that the Washington County Voter Registrar’s employees have made for early voting this year. Being an old codger, I am very nervous about COVID. So I was pleased that employees were masked and behind plastic shields; they even gave every person their own pen. They were pleasant and efficient. My wife and I were able to pick up our ballot, fill it out and put it in the voting machine in just a couple of minutes. And my ballot went into a machine just like the ones that will be used on Election Day. The machine even gave a satisfying ding to let me know my ballot had been counted (#803). This early voting is a great idea! It’s quick, easy, safe and secure.

Whether you vote early in person, by mail or on Election Day, I hope everyone reading this will vote … like your democracy depends on it.

