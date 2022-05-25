LETTER: Passenger rail extension isn’t just about Bristol

I read with interest an article outlining the possible extension of Amtrak passenger rail service to Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation study of the proposed service expansion from Christiansburg to Bristol, calls for establishing stations not only in Bristol but also along the Interstate 81 corridor communities of Abingdon, Marion, Wytheville, Pulaski and Radford. The article quotes Bristol Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Beth Rhinehart expressing concern that the planned two-minute stops in those towns would add 18 minutes to the time that it took for the train to travel from Bristol to Christiansburg.

A former Abingdon mayor, the late French Moore Jr., was a tireless advocate for the return of passenger rail service to our region. His efforts with the Trans-Virginia Express resulted in bringing this service first to Lynchburg and later to Roanoke. Moore’s goal was to see the service extended to Bristol, and while Bristol was seen as the ultimate destination, it was never envisioned as the only destination in our region.

Stops in those communities are critical for building a customer base for passenger rail. A station in Abingdon makes the service convenient for the coalfield communities, one in Wytheville opens it to the I-77 corridor, and the Radford stop enables Radford University students to benefit as well.

Rhinehart does not seem to understand that some residents of those five communities might actually want to use the train to travel to Bristol. We should also recognize that the personal duration of the journey is not limited to the time that one spends on the train. The 18-minute difference is of little consequence to a resident of Marion who must drive 45 minutes on Interstate 81 to board a train that will then drive by his house.

Rhinehart is also concerned about building consensus and support for the service expansion. The best way for that to happen is to get on board with the leaders of those five towns that she would pass by. They will also enthusiastically support the project if it benefits their communities.

It’s not just about Bristol.