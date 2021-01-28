SWCC to offer student housing

Richlands, Va. – Southwest Virginia Community College is the first in the state to offer student housing.
“We had to get creative,” said SWCC President Tommy Wright, presenting the foundation’s plan to the VCCS State Board January 21. His comments and those of a member of the state board for community colleges come from a blog post on the Virginia Community College System website.
Dr. Wright argues the facilities will reduce student housing insecurity and boost college recruitment and retention, especially with students who have enrolled at SWCC’s growing athletic program. Many student athletes come from outside the college’s immediate service area.
“I think placing the student housing, where they can be among their peers, across the street from the campus, and not having to have additional transportation, allows us to continue to recruit more students and it will reduce their costs,” said Wright.
The college’s foundation will bear the cost of the project, with the first phase estimated at $2.5 million. The plan is to offer 60 students rooms in 15 units that will have four bedrooms each with its own bath.
The first 30 units could be available as early as August of 2021. They will be built on a 25 acre site owned by the foundation. The project will not affect tuition rates which are set by the state. Wright hopes the project will eventually offer housing to 300 students.
Wright said the foundation expects the project to be profitable, and does not expect the foundation to seek any financial involvement from the college. Wright added the school’s campus food and dining service will offer students meal plans.
He said he hopes a local public transit service will provide access to groceries and other shopping. He said there will be a “zero tolerance” for any misbehavior in the student housing facilities.
VCCS Board Member Peggy Layne , citing the financial difficulties encountered by four year institutions with investments in campus housing when the Coronavirus hit said she did not want to see the VCCS on the hook for housing.
SWCC has been offering virtual classes since the pandemic started and the college’s athletic programs, which were in their first year, were also put on hold by the pandemic.