SWCC to offer student housing

Richlands, Va. – Southwest Virginia Community College is the first in the state to offer student housing.

“We had to get creative,” said SWCC President Tommy Wright, presenting the foundation’s plan to the VCCS State Board January 21. His comments and those of a member of the state board for community colleges come from a blog post on the Virginia Community College System website.

Dr. Wright argues the facilities will reduce student housing insecurity and boost college recruitment and retention, especially with students who have enrolled at SWCC’s growing athletic program. Many student athletes come from outside the college’s immediate service area.

“I think placing the student housing, where they can be among their peers, across the street from the campus, and not having to have additional transportation, allows us to continue to recruit more students and it will reduce their costs,” said Wright.

The college’s foundation will bear the cost of the project, with the first phase estimated at $2.5 million. The plan is to offer 60 students rooms in 15 units that will have four bedrooms each with its own bath.