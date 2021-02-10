Local law enforcement leaders speak out against Virginia's failed qualified immunity bills

“In a vacuum, these seem like reasonable limitations on immunity and a justifiable cause for action,” he told the Senate Judiciary Committee. “And as a conscientious police officer, I empathize with that intent. But, we don't live in a vacuum.”

Some of the language in the recently passed legislation is vague, he said following the committee meeting. As an example, he pointed out that the new prohibited practices law, which goes into effect March 1, prohibits neck restraints and shooting into vehicles unless it is “immediately necessary” for officers to protect themselves or others from bodily injury. That same law prohibits the use of impact munitions – non-lethal methods like rubber bullets and bean bag rounds-- unless it is “necessary” for officers to protect themselves or others from bodily injury.

There is no clarity between what is “necessary” and what is “immediately necessary,” he said, and he believes that will remain the case until violations hit the court system.

That might seem nit-picky, Clair said, but he believes those things need to be defined and examples given to give a clearer picture to law enforcement.