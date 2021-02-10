Local law enforcement leaders speak out against Virginia's failed qualified immunity bills

Efforts to roll back limitations on the federal qualified immunity doctrine have again stalled out in the Virginia General Assembly.
Lawmakers in both the Senate and the House of Delegates failed to advance measures aimed at making it easier to sue law enforcement for violating new prohibited practices laws or for violating constitutional rights during arrest or detention. A federal doctrine, qualified immunity can be used to shield government officials, including police officers, from being held liable in civil suits for constitutional violations. It does not shield from criminal prosecution.
The House bill was the first to falter on Jan. 29 when the Courts of Justice Civil Sub-Committee voted to table it for further review by the Virginia Crime Commission. On Feb. 1, the Senate Judiciary Committee followed suit, voting to pass by its version of the bill indefinitely, saying a sub-committee may be convened to review it at a later time.
During public comment at both meetings, Marion Police Chief John Clair spoke against each bill, telling the committees the bills were either too broad or lacked specificity.
Clair said the House bill, which would have made it easier to sue police officers who violate a person's constitutional rights, seemed to imply that there are no reasonable uses for qualified immunity where law enforcement is concerned.
“We seem to admit that there are reasonable uses in the criminal justice system as a whole and I find it difficult to accept-- and confusing-- that there's not reasonable use for that type of doctrine in law enforcement period,” he told the House sub-committee.
Clair spoke to lawmakers both in his capacity as Marion's police chief and as a sitting member on the board of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.
Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss and Wise County Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp had also signed up to speak during the virtual meeting, but time did not allow them to do so.
Clair told the sub-committee that while some officers empathize with their critics and admit that there are some systemic inequalities, the House bill “doesn't strike me as a systemic solution.”
In an interview following the senate's vote, Clair said that he is not entirely opposed to all limitations on qualified immunity, but he does strongly oppose any sweeping measures like those provided in the House bill. He said he appreciated the Senate's more scaled back version, which creates civil liability when officers violate newly passed state laws prohibiting the use of choke holds, excessive force and shooting into vehicles, among other actions, unless it is a life-or-death situation. But, even that is too broad, Clair said, because the general assembly has failed to define certain language in those laws.
“In a vacuum, these seem like reasonable limitations on immunity and a justifiable cause for action,” he told the Senate Judiciary Committee. “And as a conscientious police officer, I empathize with that intent. But, we don't live in a vacuum.”
Some of the language in the recently passed legislation is vague, he said following the committee meeting. As an example, he pointed out that the new prohibited practices law, which goes into effect March 1, prohibits neck restraints and shooting into vehicles unless it is “immediately necessary” for officers to protect themselves or others from bodily injury. That same law prohibits the use of impact munitions – non-lethal methods like rubber bullets and bean bag rounds-- unless it is “necessary” for officers to protect themselves or others from bodily injury.
There is no clarity between what is “necessary” and what is “immediately necessary,” he said, and he believes that will remain the case until violations hit the court system.
That might seem nit-picky, Clair said, but he believes those things need to be defined and examples given to give a clearer picture to law enforcement.
“I can tell you that no law enforcement officer wants to 'see how it turns out' when they're financially liable with almost limitless exposure,” he told the Judiciary Committee. “No reasonable person, especially a police officer making decisions with very little information in very short time periods can be held to a standard that evades legal definition, no matter how conscientious they may be.”
He isn't necessarily against categorical limitations on qualified immunity, he said.
“But if that is going to happen then there must be absolute specificity. Absolute. We must know exactly what the limitation is and where it applies.”
Impact on the community
Clair and other law enforcement leaders also worry about the impact such laws would have on smaller departments and the communities they serve.
While the House bill would make an officer personally liable for any damages awarded as part of a lawsuit, the Senate's bill would hold the local government employing the officer liable.
Either scenario could mean that towns and counties would see increases to their liability insurance policies or find need additional policies, local law enforcement leaders say.
That wouldn't bode well for small and economically distressed communities like Smyth County, said Sheriff Chip Shuler.
“There's no way our county could pick up a risk management insurance policy on every policeman,” he said. “There's no way. We couldn't afford that.”
He said the yearly price of such a policy for each officer would likely run about the same as their yearly salaries.
“That money's going to have to come from somewhere,” Clair said.
Clair also worried what that might mean for personnel budgets.
“I think it could shut down departments under three or four people and cut departments like ours in half or cause significant tax increases,” he said.
While advocates for repealing qualified immunity say the possibility of being held liable would discourage officers from committing constitutional violations, opponents believe that liability could cause officers to falter in dangerous situations that require quick judgments.
“It could allow law enforcement officers to hesitate or refrain from becoming involved in high-conflict situations because of the fear of liability even for actions taken in good faith,” said Wytheville Police Chief Joel Hash. “Such hesitation or restraint would jeopardize public safety.”
The three men also worry about the impact it would have on staffing their departments.
Hash said qualified immunity “protects law enforcement officers from vengeful, frivolous or harassing lawsuits.”
“It'll make it harder for any law enforcement agency to recruit and retain the most highly qualified candidates because of the fear of repeated unjustified lawsuits,” he said. “Nobody wants to be sued and if this thing gets passed, it's just going to be riskful for any law enforcement officer to do their job properly without fear of being sued by a citizen for anything.”
Each of the men say their departments are currently adequately staffed. Shuler said it's probably the first time in five years his department has been so, but the rumblings throughout his office suggested that staff would quickly diminish if qualified immunity gets repealed.
“Especially with the younger guys,” he said. “They were definitely leaving and the old guys like me, why not retire? Why would I assume that risk any longer?”
“I think once people are allowed to sue us for anything, you're going to start seeing more of our officers retiring or looking for another job for that risk factor,” Hash said.
Shuler said that would mean fewer staff to serve the community.
“To me, that's my biggest worry,” he said. “
Lawmakers in both chambers of General Assembly had their own concerns about their respective bills, including those who support the effort to repeal the doctrine. Committee members seemed to agreed to set the bills aside, saying they needed more thoughtful consideration and review.