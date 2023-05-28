Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SASEBO, Japan — Petty Officer 2nd Class William Shaft, a native of Marion, serves in Japan aboard a U.S. Navy warship.

A 2017 Marion Senior High School graduate, Shaft joined the Navy five years ago.

“I joined the Navy for direction and for opportunities to travel,” said Shaft. “My dad and his parents served in the Marine Corps.”

Today, Shaft serves as a hospital corpsman aboard USS Green Bay.

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Marion.

“I learned the importance of building relationships,” said Shaft. “Being from a small town everybody knows everybody. That has helped me form solid relationships and friendships in the Navy.”

USS Green Bay is an amphibious warship. These types of ships embark, transport and land U.S. Marines for a variety of warfare missions. Because of their inherent capabilities, these ships have been and will continue to be called upon to support humanitarian and other contingency missions on short notice, according to Navy officials.

As a member of the Navy, Shaft is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is important to national defense because we provide a show of force and always display a large presence,” said Shaft.

Shaft serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.

“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander. “Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend — across all domains — any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being.”

Shaft and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I am proud of earning the rank of petty officer second class and learning how to adapt and be independent,” said Shaft.

As Shaft and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy gives me a sense of accomplishment,” added Shaft. “I’ve done a lot of things in a short amount of time that most people will never get to do in their lives.”