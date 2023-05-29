Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With his party’s nomination secure, Smyth County Treasurer Tom Burkett has formally announced that he is seeking re-election. Burkett, a Marion native, was first elected to the constitutional office in November 1999 and has served as treasurer without interruption since January 2000.

In his statement, Burkett reflected that county citizens “entrust the treasurer to take care of their money. This is one of the greatest trusts and responsibilities that can be given to an individual. The treasurer is professionally and personally responsible for millions of dollars from local, state, and federal sources every month. The treasurer must be diligent in his/her duties to maintain the safety of investments and the public trust.”

Burkett highlighted some of the programs and changes he has been part of implementing as treasurer, including marketing and expanding the prepayment option by setting up monthly electronic debits of bank accounts. “This resulted,” he said, “in receiving $40,000 per month in electronic debits, not including those who prepay by mail.”

Burkett said he also took steps to maximize the county’s annual allotment of car tax relief funds; eliminate the county sticker in lieu of a license fee; require no licensing fee from veterans with the disabled American veteran or POW tag; and award active fire and rescue squad members one free licensing fee.

He said he also negotiated with the bank to maximize investments while minimizing checking account balances; implemented an online payment platform; started accepting debit/credit card payments; introduced sending tax tickets by email to those who prefer that platform; and contracted with Taxing Authority Consulting Services to assist with collecting delinquent accounts and conducting judicial and non-judicial sales.

Burkett also said he “insisted the $50 million borrowed for the Courthouse and new school was deposited and maintained in a local bank (BB&T) for the benefit of… citizens and the franchise fees it brought to the town.”

Additionally, he said he “outsourced the printing and mailing of tax tickets, saving thousands in labor and mailing costs.”

Burkett expressed disappointment in one change he wasn’t able to make, which was to eliminate security screening for citizens entering the courthouse to visit the treasurer or commissioner of the revenue’s office. “I met with the circuit court judge on two separate occasions to request those coming to the… office to not be required to pass through security. Unfortunately, the judge did not agree with my request, and since that time, the commissioner’s office now supports having the security in place.”

The treasurer credited his staff for their work and especially “for helping his to achieve Office Accreditation through the Treasurer’s Association of Virginia. “It is much easier to be successful if you have good people around you,” he said.

Burkett achieved the Career Development and Certification through the association, which requires completing course work through the Weldon Cooper Center of the University of Virginia, implementing several policies and procedures, and collection percentages at a minimum of 90% for personal property and real estate taxes. “We actually collect 99% of the combined assessment in the fourth year of that assessment,” he said.

In addition to the care of citizens’ money, Burkett noted two other basic responsibilities of serving as treasurer, including being “respectful, available, and responsive to the needs of the citizens. The office… exists to serve the citizens and should take a commonsense approach in meeting those needs.”

As well, he said, the treasurer and his/her staff are responsible for the collection of state and local funds, the disbursement and investment of local funds, and accounting for those funds. It’s up to the treasurer, Burkett said, to “ensure policies and procedures are in place to effectively discharge these duties while adhering to the rule of law and acceptable governmental accounting standards.”

Prior to becoming treasurer, Burkett worked for Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Co. and served as the county chamber of commerce’s executive director for several years. After leaving the chamber post, he received the chamber’s Business Person of the Year award for 1997.

Even earlier Burkett worked for the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission. After attending Carson-Newman College and East Tennessee State University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1988, Burkett struggled to find full-time work. “I decided I would offer to work without pay in exchange for the experience.” He began working for the MRPDC. His move paid off. He started getting some pay after a few months and then a new position was created for Burkett in January 1989. Through that position, Burkett said, he wrote grants and administered multiple projects, served as town manager for Fries and Troutdale and as a legislative liaison to the Virginia General Assembly on behalf of the Mount Rogers region localities.

Burkett is married and the father of three children.

He concluded, “As your treasurer, I have always tried to do the best job I can and to make the citizens my #1 priority. I have been blessed with tremendously capable co-workers – both current and previous – as well as each of you who helped me throughout the years to achieve our many successes. As we move forward, I plan to continue to look for ways to enhance and improve the services we provide for the citizens…. I plan to continue to support programs to assist the elderly, our veterans, our law enforcement, volunteer fire and rescue personnel, and our farmers through the land use program.”

Burkett is running as a Democrat. He’s being opposed in the November General Election by Lori Deel, who has the Republican nomination.