Bill Rush is pointing to the results of action.

On Wednesday, Marion’s town manager reflected that many attempts to confront blight and bolster a community get considerable verbiage but not results. Marion’s Project BAUD: Blighted, Abandoned, Underutilized, and Dilapidated Properties, Rush is pleased to say is different.

On Wednesday, Marion’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) OK’d putting 19 reclaimed properties on the market for sale.

In December 2021, the Marion Town Council gave its backing to Project BAUD, a plan to assess all properties in the town, address those that are blighted, and strive to provide safe housing for all citizens. In early 2022, the council demonstrated its support with money, committing $500,000 of the town’s federal pandemic relief money to the project.

Marion tasked its EDA with handling and redeveloping the properties. As a separate authority, Rush explained that the EDA is free to forge partnerships with other organizations such as the Marion Housing & Redevelopment Authority, the planning district commission, and Smyth County’s EDA. He also said that the authority can own property and negotiate contracts.

By March of this year, the town had acquired 50 blighted properties – some were donated to the town by owners who recognized that they couldn’t improve the sites, while others were bought at tax sales or brought onto the town’s books through direct purchases.

In April, the town announced that it would begin demolishing about 18 of the homes that officials didn’t believe could be rehabilitated. Another 12 unsalvageable homes were added to the demolition list.

Earlier this year, Ed Stringer, Marion’s EDA chair, told the council that the authority wants to get the properties back on the tax rolls.

Now, that’s beginning to happen.

“Our job is to take burned out, abandoned, and dilapidated structures that are eyesores down, clear the lot, and then move out of the way of the private sector, helping first time home buyers, veterans, and those looking to build make Marion their home,” Stringer said in a news release issued late this week.

The Marion EDA has chosen Appalachian Realty to list the properties as they are ready.

The properties are expected to be listed at a minimum of $20,000. However, Rush said that incentives, such as financing assistance and rebates, would be available to those who agree to build housing within certain timeframes.

Additional support is expected to be available to help veterans buy a site and build.

Even at $20,000 per lot, Rush said, the town will lose money on the properties when the costs of acquiring the land, demolishing structures or rehabbing them, and other expenses are factored in.

“It’s all about trying to get blight and other factors addressed that are driving down [neighboring] property values,” Rush said Wednesday.

“The impact to these neighborhoods is immediate – long neglected houses are gone, with new opportunity just waiting for someone to purchase and build. It’s an ongoing process. As we can, we are working across town to help clean up neighborhoods throughout our community and create new building lots to build our town,” Rush said in the release.

In the past, Rush has said, at BAUD’s bottom line, he wants the project to raise the value of property in Marion by 25% over the next decade.

“It’s another step we’re taking to help grow Marion,” added Marion Mayor David Helms in the release. “Working with the EDA to finally get rid of these unsafe buildings, then turning the lots around to help new families build their homes in Marion, is setting the stage for even better things to come for our town.”

Rush believes the town could undertake another 30 to 40 properties in the coming year using $1 million that U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine included in a 2023 federal spending bill.

BAUD has been described as pioneering.

“We’re getting a lot of calls from around the state,” said Rush. As Marion works with a variety of state agencies, the town manager said, word is spreading about this unique approach to addressing blight and property maintenance.

In January, Stringer said, “We’re still writing this book.” Noting that no other town or city is doing similar work, he said they’re “all watching us.”

Wednesday, Rush reiterated a point he had long emphasized. “My hope is we’re not in this business in five years,” he said. With evident results, he believes the private sector will take over and invest more in Marion. At this point, he said, the private sector won’t build next to a blighted property.

When all is said and done, the town manager believes BAUD will impact every Marion resident for the better. Rush has previously said, “We deeply believe we can make a generational difference.”

Anyone interested in seeing a listing of the lots and learning more about incentives should contact Vickie Stamper at Appalachian Realty at 123 West Main St. in Marion by phone at 276-783-5174 or email at vickie.stamper@appalachianrealtors.com.