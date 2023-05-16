When he learned about the mental health care now available at Marion’s Mel Leaman Free Clinic, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith described it as amazing, especially when compared to many of its rural peers. The congressman toured the clinic Monday afternoon following a visit to Marion Senior High School, where mental health was also on his mind.

At the clinic, Griffith learned that a psychiatrist from the Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute offers some care and, earlier this year, thanks to a $28,000 grant from the Foundation of the Carolinas, the clinic is also now providing onsite mental health care counseling through a partnership with Mount Rogers Community Services.

Susan Ferraro, the clinic’s executive director, told Griffith that when she accepted her post in 2018, she recognized the need for mental health care and immediately began seeking the resources for the clinic.

Griffith assured the clinic leaders giving him the tour that he is a proponent of mental health services and is working legislatively to support telehealth to fill the gap in providers. “There just aren’t enough providers,” he said. Additionally, the congressman said, he’s in favor of allowing licensed clinical social workers to help provide services.

When speaking to the MSHS seniors, Griffith said, mental health came up and he spoke at length encouraging the students to get help if they need it. While he may have bored many students, Griffith said, if he helped one get needed help, it was worth it.

Dr. Neil Hollyfield, a retired oral surgeon and clinic board member, updated Griffith on the volunteer work he does there, typically seeing four to six patients each week.

Hollyfield, who volunteers with multiple dental programs in Southwest Virginia, told Griffith that a significant problem in dental care is a lack of providers who accept Medicaid.

The congressman acknowledged that Medicaid’s reimbursement rates are part of the problem.

While the clinic is searching for a restorative dentist to volunteer, this year it did enter a partnership with Smyth County schools and the Elgin Children’s Foundation to ensure that students ages 5-12 can get needed dental care, particularly extractions and fillings. Ferraro noted that the care “is totally free for the children.”

Hollyfield noted that about 300 Smyth County children qualified for the program.

During the tour, Ferraro celebrated the clinic’s partnership with Emory & Henry College and Smyth County Community Hospital.

On the tour, Griffith noted the power of wearable devices that monitor exercise, sleep, and other health areas, including the ability to do on-demand heart monitoring. Sharing that he knows two people whose lives were saved by such devices, Griffith said their affordability and FDA approval are hurdles that must be addressed. He declared, “Wearables will be big down the road.”

Griffith also learned about the clinic’s programs that help patients get needed prescriptions, including Rx Partnership, a non-profit that increases access to medication for uninsured Virginians. Aware that many clinics, like Marion’s, don’t have pharmacies but still need access to affordable generic medications, in 2017, Rx Partnership launched the Access to Medication Program (AMP).

AMP uses bulk purchasing power to provide generic medications to 30 Virginia free clinics. Ferraro noted that for $3 the program will provide a 90-day supply of a generic medication for a clinic patient.

On Wednesday, celebrations were held throughout the Virginia, marking the one millionth prescription offered to the clinics’ low-income, uninsured patients.

The Mel Leaman clinic used the opportunity to celebrate its current and former patients, offering a hot dog lunch over several hours. Clinic staff noted that several of those patients made donations to the non-profit clinic.

The clinic depends on donations for its work. According to the clinic’s website, the average patient visit carries a cost of $153 not including donated medical care.

The clinic can also use the community’s help to maintain a small food pantry with non-perishable items and personal hygiene materials. Contributions can be dropped off at the clinic, which is on the Emory & Henry campus on Radio Hill Road, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Established in 2001, the clinic serves the uninsured of Smyth, Grayson and Washington counties. Ferraro noted that 82% of the clinic’s patients live in Smyth County.

As Medicaid coverage extended during the pandemic is no longer available to many individuals, Ferraro expects to see the medical center’s patient total grow in the coming months.

To learn more, visit www.melleamanfreeclinic.org or call 276-781-2090.