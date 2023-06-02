A new resident of Marion, an entertainer who visits the community annually, and three men who served in the U.S. Air Force and returned to the place of their roots reflected on the value and meaning of home in Smyth County Monday.

Phil Davis, a 29-year U.S. Navy veteran, served as the keynote speaker for VFW Post 4667’s annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

As U.S. servicemen and women always care for one another, Davis said, coming to the VFW “feels like I’m coming home.”

Davis noted the more than 1,400 flag and cross pairs on the lawns of the courthouse and Royal Oak Presbyterian Church. Each flag, he said, represents not only a veteran but also that veteran’s family and community.

In preparing for this presentation, Davis researched several of the veterans who died in the line of service that are represented with flags and crosses.

Among those he remembered were:

Marvin Anderson of Atkins, who at 21, was killed in action in 1943 as a B29 co-pilot. The plane was shot down in Tunisia, which was also were Anderson was buried.

Tommy Anders, a machine gunner, who was killed in Luxemburg in 1944.

James Burke was killed in 1944 in Normandy, France, about a month after D-Day. He was buried there.

Bill Crewey Jr. was also killed in 1944 and buried in France.

Davis called for a moment of silence to remember those killed in action and those who continue to serve today.

Among the flags on the courthouse lawn is one remembering Erinn Dearth’s father, Pat Dearth, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran.

Erinn Dearth is the founder of Letters From Home, a USO-style group that has entertained in Marion since 2011. She and her partner, Dan Beckmann, performed Sunday afternoon at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre, took part in the Monday morning’s Memorial Day parade, and entertained at the VFW post’s noon ceremony.

Of Marion, Beckmann reflected, “It’s always good to be home.”

Later Monday afternoon, Lt. Col. (ret.) Brian Martin presided over a U.S. Air Force promotion ceremony for Phillip “Bucky” Blevins, who achieved the rank of major.

Narrating the service was SMSgt. J.C. Robinson, who served as superintendent of the 134th Security Forces Squadron.

Martin noted that the three veterans reflected the community fabric of Smyth County – each graduating from a different one of the community’s three high schools.

Their military careers took them individually on tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and North Africa and, among the trio, Martin estimated they represented the United States in 25 foreign countries.

However, all three men, he said, “wanted to come home to Smyth County.”

Each of the men continues to serve the community in a different capacity.

Martin serves as Saltville’s town manager, Blevins as a deputy commonwealth’s attorney who is running for the top prosecutor post, and Robinson as a Smyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy and SRO.

By Monday’s definitions, home is far more than a place where you live, but is a place where one feels safe and cared for, welcome, and connected.