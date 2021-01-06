Abingdon opens season winning at Gate City

GATE CITY, Va. — Mountain 7 District boys basketball teams have waited a long time for this chance, and Abingdon made sure to claim its moment Saturday.
Outplaying their host over the final six minutes, the Falcons turned in a 44-42 league win over Gate City, leaving the Blue Devils with their second straight Mountain 7 loss after posting more than 80 straight district victories from January of 2015 until December of 2020.
The significance of the occasion — Gate City won the state in 2018, reached the Final Four in 2019 and was the Class 2 runner-up in 2020 — was not lost on Falcon coach Aaron Williams.
“What we were beating today was Gate City’s pride,” the second-year Falcons’ boss said. “You know, they’ve had that unbelievable 84 or whatever games in a row. ... They lost to Union [on Dec. 23], and we knew they had a week to prepare and that they were going to come out hungry. And they did.
“And the game was an ugly game because of the defensive pressure and the effort. But, you know, we just made enough plays to win it at the end, more so at the defensive end than the offensive end.”
An 8-0 spurt through the middle of the fourth quarter, fueled by Evan Ramsey and guard Jake Thacker, spurred Abingdon to its season-opening win.
Ramsey was particularly big — all 6-foot-9 of him — with three buckets to ignite the rally, including a clutch two-handed follow of a teammate’s miss, a putback that gave Abingdon a 40-39 advantage it would not relinquish.
“With his size, he is something that the other team is going to have to deal with,” Williams said of his lean, 180-pound sophomore. “And Jake, he’s our leader. He’s gritty. It was a tough game for him [facing Gate City’s sticky, man-to-man defensive pressure], but I thought he just battled the whole game.
“I thought Ethan Gibson for us off the bench really competed and set the tone [defensively] in the fourth quarter. He was a spark for us.”
Gate City, which has seen a trio of 2,000-point scorers graduate in back-to-back-to-back years, just could not find offense when it was needed.
The Blue Devils (1-2, 0-2) did rip off a 16-6 stretch behind senior Eli Starnes to turn a 29-22 deficit into a 38-35 edge heading into the final stanza.
However, Gate City missed 10 of 12 shots from the floor — plus 2 of 2 free throws — and committed four turnovers in the game’s final eight minutes. It was a glaring switch from a third quarter that went well, as the Devils seemed to be gaining control of the contest.
“We tried to [take control], but we just struggle to score,” said 18th-year Gate City coach Scott Vermillion. “We didn’t hit a [jump] shot in the second half, I don’t think — well, Eli hit one 3, maybe — but our perimeter shooting wasn’t good.
“We’ve got guys that can [shoot], but they just aren’t right yet.”
Starnes led all scorers with 21 points but had fouled out in the game’s final seven seconds and was not available for a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer, a 30-footer by Eli McMurray that was off the mark.
Veteran Chase Hungate scored 10 of his team-high 15 points in the first half to lead Abingdon’s balanced attack. Ramsey finished with 13 points, Thacker 11.
The game was tied at 22 at halftime before Abingdon opened the third quarter with seven quick points for its 29-22 advantage, which Gate City promptly wiped out behind the hot hand of the aggressive Starnes.