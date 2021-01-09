A man and his museum

He said his love of the past can be traced back to his history buff mother.

“I was always interested in Washington and Lincoln,” he wrote in an email. “Some of my first articles were cannons, small items from historic places that we traveled … As my mother before me, I taught, traveled with my seven children, teaching them about history and the importance of passing it on to the next generation.”

Throughout the home, the walls are covered with everything from photos and flags to maps and newspapers. Some of Cushman’s favorite pieces include a uniform worn by a colonel on President Abraham Lincoln’s staff. He said he’s also fond of the Civil War band uniforms, newspaper front pages dating back to the 1700s, cameras that showed the tragedy of war, and pictures and portraits that defined the times.

The collection has authentic Civil War guns, flags, books, photos, letters, signatures, furniture and swords. There is also a snippet of fabric from Lincoln’s burial covering. There are also several organs and three pianos, along with three large maps outlining Confederate and Union positions during the three-day Battle of Gettysburg – one map for each day.

Cushman enjoyed participating in Gettysburg re-enactments for 34 years, he said. In the museum is a diorama Cushman made of the battle.