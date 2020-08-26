Smyth County Sheriff's Office investigating Monday night armed robbery of Groseclose Exxon

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported armed robbery of the Exxon convenience store that took place in Groseclose Monday night.
Sheriff Chip Shuler said the clerk working that night told investigators that a white male came into the store just before 9 p.m., held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded the money from the cash register.
Shuler said the clerk saw a pickup truck with a loud exhaust traveling north on Lee Highway toward Rural Retreat after the man left the store.
Investigators are following up on a few leads at this time, Shuler said Wednesday afternoon. Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-783-7204.
