Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
