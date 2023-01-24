Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Areas of freezing rain possible late. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.