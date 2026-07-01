Hygiene blessing box unveiled Jul 1, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rotary Club of Wytheville, partnering with Mount Rogers Community Services has installed a new type of blessing box in Wytheville.kAmpD A2CE @7 |@F?E #@86CD’ ~?6 s2J 2E 2 %:>6 #6D@FC46 q@I6D[ E96 3=6DD:?8 3@I =@42E65 2E w@=J %C:?:EJ {FE96C2? r9FC49 @? |2:? $EC66E 762EFC6D D@2A[ D92>A@@[ 4@?5:E:@?6C[ E@@E93CFD96D[ E@@E9A2DE6[ 56@5@C2?E[ =@E:@?[ 76>:?:?6 9J8:6?6 AC@5F4ED 2?5 3CFD96D]k^AmkAm%96 3@I H2D >256 A@DD:3=6 H:E9 #@E2CJ s:DEC:4E vC2?E 2?5 G@=F?E66CD] %9@F89 E96 3@I H:== 36 C6DE@4<65 H66<=J[ @C82?:K6CD :?G:E6 6G6CJ@?6 E@ 255 9J8:6?6 :E6>D 2D E96J 2C6 23=6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea… Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close. Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected…