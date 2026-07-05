Centerpiece Top Story Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary SPorter Jul 5, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 1 of 7 Culbert Drive neighbors gathered Monday evening to plan for a special Fourth of July celebration. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Resident Donna Richardson has served as a coordinator for this neighborhood event. She showed off neighbors' decorations Monday. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Neighbors are going all out to mark this country's 250th anniversary. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Some homes even have lights for nighttime spirit. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Uncle Sam stands proud. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger A cozy porch looks ready for the holiday. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Yards are being decorated too. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Marion is often referred to as the USA’s most patriotic town. This year, Culbert Drive may well deserve the designation of Marion’s most patriotic neighborhood.kAm|@DE rF=36CE sC:G6 C6D:56?ED 2C6 E2<:?8 A2CE :? 2 A2EC:@E:4 9@FD6^J2C5 564@C2E:?8 4@?E6DE 2?5 H:== 82E96C 7@C 2 ?6:893@C9@@5 46=63C2E:@? E9:D H66<6?5]k^AmkAm|@?52J 6G6?:?8[ 23@FE 2 5@K6? ?6:893@CD 82E96C65 2E s@??2 #:492C5D@?’D 9@FD6 7@C 2 A=2??:?8 D6DD:@?] #:492C5D@? 92D D6CG65 2D 2 4@@C5:?2E@C 7@C E96 4@>A6E:E:@? 2?5 82E96C:?8]k^AmkAm|@?52J[ D96 D2:5 E96 ?6:893@C9@@5 5:5 2 D:>:=2C 4@?E6DE 6:89E J62CD 28@ 2?5 564:565 :E H2D E:>6 E@ ECJ :E 282:? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Penny’s Kitchen & Entertainment is ready to serve customers a meal, but it’s also prepared to help patrons play games or let off a little steam. 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